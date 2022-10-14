How Much Was ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Worth Upon His Death at Age 72?

“Harry Potter” fans are mourning the loss of beloved actor Robbie Coltrane who passed away today, October 14. The Scottish-born talent played the role of half-man/half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the series adapted from J.K. Rowling’s popular books, beginning in the 2001 film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

He also had roles in the British crime drama series “Cracker” which ran until 2006, for which he won three esteemed BAFTA awards. Coltrane also starred in some of the James Bond films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per CNN, no cause of death has been provided yet though the family — through Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright — issued a statement, saying they “would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland for their care and diplomacy.”

At the time of his passing, Coltrane had a reported net worth of $4 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, amassed from his many projects over a 43-year career that began in 1979, per IMDb.

Coltrane’s Work in the Harry Potter Series

As noted by Net Worth Celebrities, it was Coltrane’s appearances in the “Harry Potter” franchise that were the most fruitful for the actor. He netted a reported $200,000 for his debut appearance in the series, in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and Coltrane got a huge bump of $900,000 for his return in 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” Coming back to the series for 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” brought reported earnings of $1.2 million.

Upon news of Coltrane’s death going public, Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe issued a statement that reads, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

And J.K. Rowling shared her thoughts regarding Coltrane’s passing on Twitter, posting, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

James Bond Films, “Cracker” & Other Acting Gigs

Though, Coltrane had other significant projects that added to his net worth, including playing Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough” and the previously mentioned British series “Cracker” (1993-2006) in which he played the role of criminal psychologist Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who had an uncanny ability to solve crimes.

In the ’80s, he also appeared alongside British actress Emma Thompson in a sketch series called “Alfresco,” which honed his comedic chops – Coltrane first appeared as a comic and theater actor before finding work on the silver screen. Per CNN, he and Thompson worked together again on a multi-part drama series “Tutti Frutti” — his acting in that project earned Coltrane a British Academy Television Award nomination.

Personal Life & Wealth

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland to a doctor and teacher. He later changed his last name to Coltrane in homage to his love of jazz icon John Coltrane, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Having graduated from the Glasgow Art School, Coltrane tried his hand at being a painter but soon found the allure of acting.

Coltrane also had earnings from his 1993 autobiography “Coltrane in a Cadillac,” which was adapted into a TV series. It told the story of his famous drive across the U.S in a 1951 Cadillac, a journey that spanned L.A. to New York City.

According to Net Worth Celebrities, Coltrane used his fortune to buy a house in Glasgow for 3 million pounds as well as luxury cars including a $245,000 Range Rover.

Coltrane is survived by his children Spencer and Alice, former wife Rhona Gemmel as well as a sister Annie Rae, per The Hollywood Reporter.

