How Rich Is Tia Mowry?

Actress Tia Mowry, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the Emmy Award-winning TV series “Sister, Sister,” recently announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in an Instagram post. Given this news, fans and entertainment analysts have been speculating on the effects a divorce might have on Mowry’s estate.

The actress said the decision was “not without sadness,” and she and Hardrict would remain friends and would co-parent their two children, Cairo and Cree.

What Is Mowry’s Net Worth and How Will the Divorce Affect Her Finances?

Celebrity Net Worth pegs Mowry’s net worth at an estimated $4 million.

Mowry was born on July 6, 1978, in Gelnhausen, a city in what was then West Germany, where her father was serving overseas in the U.S. Army. The family eventually relocated to California, where Mowry’s acting career kicked off. Both Tia Mowry and her sister, Tamera, played in commercials and landed small roles in top shows like “Full House” in the 1990s. In 1994, the twins got their big break with starring roles in the sitcom “Sister, Sister.” The show aired from 1994 to 1999 on The Disney Channel and is now available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Mowry’s other acting credits include the TV movie “Seventeen Again,” where she once again starred alongside her twin. She has worked as a voice actor on the animated series “Bratz,” and starred with her sister in “Twitches” and “Twitches Too.” The twins also had their own reality TV show, “Tia & Tamera.”

Later, the twins went into business together. Their company, Need Brand, makes and markets Milky and Stretchy!, which is stretch mark cream for pregnant women and new moms.

Fortunately for Mowry, her divorce should not affect her net worth. Mowry has hired Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, to represent her in the divorce, per The Blast. Divorce documents obtained by The Blast read that, “all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property.” That means Mowry will, presumably, keep her hard-earned money and won’t receive any support or assets from Hardrict.

Mowry filed for dissolution of marriage with Los Angeles County Courts, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to The Blast. She is asking for joint custody of the children. She is also asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to Hardrict or herself.

