What J. Lo and A-Rod Breaking Up Would Mean for Their Finances

lev radin / Shutterstock.com

While love may not cost a thing, hitting a home run in business comes with a significant cost. If the rumors are true, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez could be considering a break-up after a two-year engagement. Should that happen, the two celebrity business moguls will have to figure out how to split numerous investments, including real estate and business ventures.

See: How Much Is Jennifer Lopez Worth?

Find: Who’s Richer — These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

After sources “close to the couple” announced they were going their separate ways, their joint spokesperson said they remain engaged and are “working through some things,” CNN reported. But if they decide that their issues are irreconcilable, the two would have to sort out a combined net worth of $750 million.

Jennifer and Alex from a Business Perspective

Best known for her recording and acting career, Jennifer Lopez broke out as the title star of the biopic “Selena” in 1995, Billboard reported. Four years later, her debut album, “On the 6,” was released. It became an instant hit, with MTV reporting the album sold over 400,000 copies its first four weeks, according to Billboard. Her self-made success led to a number of opportunities, including having a credited role in over 100 films and television productions, headlining Super Bowl halftime shows and judging on “American Idol.” Today, the 51-year-old megastar is worth an estimated $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More From Your Money

While “Jenny from the Block” made her name from recordings, Alex Rodriguez made his fortune on the baseball diamond. He set Major League Baseball records when he signed a $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000, followed by a $275 million deal with the New York Yankees seven years later, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite serving a one-year suspension in 2014 for violating the performance enhancing drugs policy, Rodriguez ended his 23-year career as a 14-time all-star and holds records for being the Hispanic home run king, the youngest player ever to hit 500 home runs and the most stolen bases in a 50-home run season. Rodriguez is worth $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

See: 25 Highest-Earning Benchwarmers of the Last Decade

Find: Oprah and 24 More Celebrities With Secret Business Empires

Although they have been successful in their respective fields, Lopez and Rodriguez have both made smart investments that have built up their collective business empire. On July 20, 2020, the celebrity couple announced they would not only invest in telehealth company Hims & Hers, but they would also become brand ambassadors for the company’s line of products, People reported. Their leadership would guide the company into merging with Oaktree Capital Management, which will ultimately allow the new entity to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a press release the companies issued last October.

Health access isn’t their only joint investment opportunity. In September 2020, Lopez and Rodriguez also put their money behind Super Coffee, a brand founded by three brothers who made the Forbes 2019 30 Under 30 list, Forbes reported. The company is currently valued at $240 million.

See: 5 New Celebrity Products We Can’t Wait to Try in 2021

Find: Steph Curry and 25 Athletes With Major Business Empires Outside of Sports

Splitting Up Jennifer and Alex’s Property

Alongside their business ventures, Lopez and Rodriguez have added to their portfolios with smart property investments. Together, they own two properties: a $32.5 million mansion on Miami’s exclusive Star Island and a $28 million estate in Los Angeles’ Bel Air neighborhood, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The pair also flipped a beach house in Malibu, Calif. in 2020.

Should they break up, homes won’t be the only property they may have to divide. In January, Rodriguez announced a plan to partner with CGI Merchant Group to invest in the hospitality sector in partnership with Hilton. Rodriguez and CGI Merchant Group will develop and purchase hotels across North America and the Caribbean to be housed within the Hilton portfolio of brands, according to a statement released by CGI.

More From Your Money

See: What a $5 Million Home Looks Like Around the US

Find: 65 Splurges of the Filthy Rich

Where do J. Lo and A-Rod Go from Here?

Until Lopez and Rodriguez determine their future together, their long list of monetary entanglements remain in limbo. Sources in the middle of the situation told People that attorneys are lining up on both sides to potentially unwind their businesses. If they stay together, their empire could continue to grow at a steady pace — but if they split up, the divide could have fiscal ramifications for both superstars.

More from GOBankingRates