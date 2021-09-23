How Rich Is Woody Harrelson?

Woody Harrelson is an actor of stage and screen, a playwright and a household name in entertainment with a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With his latest blockbuster-to-be, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” opening in theaters on Oct. 1, Woody Harrelson is set to show his versatility as an actor yet again. From the wholesome and lovable Woody Boyd on the hit NBC sitcom “Cheers,” to the hardened Haymitch Abernathy on “The Hunger Games,” Harrelson has earned a solid reputation — and big paychecks — over a career that has spanned five decades so far.

Just how has Harrelson earned his cash?

Woody Harrelson: Early Years

Woody Harrelson was born the son of a secretary and a hitman. His parents divorced when he was three, and his father died in prison several years later. Woody, his mother and two siblings moved from Texas to Ohio when Woody was 12 years old. He graduated with Bachelor of Arts degrees in theater and English in 1983 and got his big break on television with “Cheers” just two years later.

Details on Woody Harrelson’s income for any of his roles are sparse, but Celebrity Net Worth reported that “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson earned $500,000 per episode at his peak on Cheers. Assuming Harrelson earned the same, that half a million from 1986 equals $1,248,025 in 2021 dollars.

A Brief Filmography

After winning Americans’ hearts on Thursday nights as Woody Boyd, not to mention earning four Emmy nominations and one Primetime Emmy Award, Harrelson appeared on a number of other hit sitcoms, including “Will & Grace” and “Spin City.” He also hosted “Saturday Night Live” four times and appeared on the show impersonating then-presidential-candidate Joe Biden in 2019.

Harrelson’s hit movies include “Doc Hollywood,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Indecent Proposal,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Zombieland.” He was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the titular character in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” in 1996.

Harrelson’s highest grossing movies range from “Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” with a lifetime gross of $424,668,047, to “Indecent Proposal,” which has a lifetime gross of $106,614,059 from a budget of just $38 million, according to TheRichest.

