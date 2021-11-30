How Rich Is Zayn Malik?

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock / John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Zayn Malik, 28, usually just referred to as Zayn, is a fashionable British musician who has successfully transitioned from the boy band One Direction to solo artist. While his breakup with the mother of his child, Gigi Hadid, is still fresh, his next steps are, like him, a bit of a mystery.

Despite finding fame after being eliminated as a solo performer from Britain’s “The X Factor” in 2010, he landed a role in the group that would be dubbed One Direction, which went on to become one of the world’s most successful boy bands.

After leaving the group in 2015, he released his first solo album, “Mind of Mine,” the following year. Zayn had the distinction of being the first British man to debut in the No. 1 spot in both the U.S. and U.K. for the single “Pillowtalk,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

His earnings from his time in the band, his solo career and his fashion influencer status have made his net worth $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

One Direction enjoyed global sales of more than 20 million albums across the world.

Zayn’s solo career started off well, as “Pillowtalk” had the greatest number of first-day streams for an individual performer.

His collaboration with Taylor Swift for the movie “Fifty Shades Darker” also put him at the top of global charts, with the single going to No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 5 in the U.K. Zayn’s sophomore solo album,”Icarus Falls,” came out in 2018.

In 2019, he covered “A Whole New World” with Zhavia Ward for the live action version of “Aladdin.” The next year, the single “Better” was released. Zayn’s third album, “Nobody is Listening,” was released in January 2021.

Early Life

Zain Javadd Malik was born on Jan. 12, 1993 in Bradford, England, to Tricia and Yaser Malik. He is the second of four children and the only son in his family. He said his Irish/Pakistani heritage led to him being considered to be a bit of an oddity to his classmates. It was at this time that he took an interest in the performing arts, where he began penning raps.

He was raised in the Muslim faith. Although he said that he no longer is a practitioner of the religion, he’s considered to be the most famous Muslim in Britain and often speaks out on ending anti-Muslim prejudice.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Zayn was reported to have dated Geneva Lane, a contestant from “The X Factor,” from 2010 to 2011. He was in a relationship with Perrie Edwards from 2012 to 2015. Soon after, he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a daughter, Khai, who was born in 2020.

Zayn reportedly owns a $5 million home in London that he attempted to sell in 2019.

He bought a 3,600-square-foot Soho penthouse in 2018 for $10.7 million. Zayn also owns a farm in rural Pennsylvania, where he reportedly spends much of his time.

He briefly owned a $3.1 million home in Bel Air, but that sold for $2.94 million in 2019.

As Zayn recently released three hip-hop tracks in fall of 2021, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the former boy band member turned individual success story.

