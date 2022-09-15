Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Much Is Adam Laxalt Worth?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Election 2022, Las Vegas, United States - 11 Jun 2022
John Locher / AP / Shutterstock.com

Adam Laxalt, 44, is an American lawyer, Naval officer and Republican politician currently running as a Senate candidate in Nevada. He’d previously won the Republican primary in June 2022

Explore: How Much is Sen. Ron Johnson Worth?
More: How Much is Blake Masters Worth?

During his campaign for a Senate seat, Laxalt hasn’t been as successful in achieving donations as his Democrat opponent, incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. But time will yet tell if this costs him the vote come November.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

In addition to co-managing the 2020 re-election campaign of former President Donald Trump in Nevada, Laxalt also served as the attorney general of the state from 2015-2019. He even unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018 and works in a private law practice.

In terms of Lexalt’s net worth, a financial disclosure filed in the month of May showed he earned $1.5 million from law firm Cooper & Kirk in 2022, according to reporting by The Nevada Independent. An initial disclosure from the previous year showed he’d taken in $2.2 million from the high-profile Washington, D.C. firm during a brief exit from electoral politics following his 2018 loss in the governor’s race.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Adam Paul Laxalt was born to Pete Domenici and Michelle Laxalt in Reno, Nevada on August 31, 1978. He comes from a political family, as his father was a former New Mexico senator, and his grandfather was both a senator and governor of Nevada.

Laxalt attended prep school in Virginia, and graduated with honors from Georgetown University in 2001. Four years later, he obtained his law degree from Georgetown Law Center. He has since worked in Washington, D.C. for John R. Bolton and Virginia senator John Warner.

He also spent five years serving in the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General Corps during the Iraq War where he served abroad and held the rank of lieutenant. Laxalt briefly taught law at the U.S. Naval Academy, as well.

See: How Rich is Jared Kushner?
Find: How Much is Ted Budd Worth?

Laxalt and his wife Jaime currently reside in Reno along with their four children, according to the Senate hopeful’s official website.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.