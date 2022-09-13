Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Much is Blake Masters Worth?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock (13056984a)Blake Masters, a Republican candidate running for US Senate in Arizona, speaks at a Save America rally, in Prescott, ArizElection 2022 Senate Arizona, Prescott, United States - 22 Jul 2022.
Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock / Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

Blake Masters, 36, is an American venture capitalist and author who is currently running as the Republican candidate for the Arizona senatorial seat against Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. His campaign is expected to receive a financial boost of at least $5 million from conservative groups to help narrow the gap in this already tight election.

See: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Find: 5 ‘Shark Tank’ Fails That Cost Big Money

The money will come from the Sentinel Action Fund PAC, according to Politico.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Masters frequently collaborates with Peter Thiel, the owner of Thiel Capital and the Thiel Foundation. Masters was the COO and president of those respective organizations. The team co-wrote “Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future” in 2014. He also co-authored a science fiction graphic novel that same year.

His net worth comes from many sources — including his business ventures, books and various investments — bringing the total to an estimated $18 million, according to World Wire.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Early Life, Personal Life and Education

Blake Gates Masters was born to Marilyn and Scott Masters in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 5, 1986.  His dad worked in the software industry, while his mom ran an academic tutoring center.

The family moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he attended private schools. He went on to Stanford University where he received his political science degree in 2008. Four years later, he earned his law degree from Stanford Law School.

Soon after graduation, Masters launched a tech startup for legal research called Judicata. He and Thiel met in law school and began a lasting partnership. They wrote their book together in 2014 and it has sold more than 4 million copies.

Discover: Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?
More: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

Masters married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Blanton, in 2012 and they share three sons together.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work For You

About the Author

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.