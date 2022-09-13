How Much is Blake Masters Worth?

Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock / Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

Blake Masters, 36, is an American venture capitalist and author who is currently running as the Republican candidate for the Arizona senatorial seat against Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. His campaign is expected to receive a financial boost of at least $5 million from conservative groups to help narrow the gap in this already tight election.

See: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Find: 5 ‘Shark Tank’ Fails That Cost Big Money

The money will come from the Sentinel Action Fund PAC, according to Politico.

Masters frequently collaborates with Peter Thiel, the owner of Thiel Capital and the Thiel Foundation. Masters was the COO and president of those respective organizations. The team co-wrote “Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future” in 2014. He also co-authored a science fiction graphic novel that same year.

His net worth comes from many sources — including his business ventures, books and various investments — bringing the total to an estimated $18 million, according to World Wire.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Early Life, Personal Life and Education

Blake Gates Masters was born to Marilyn and Scott Masters in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 5, 1986. His dad worked in the software industry, while his mom ran an academic tutoring center.

The family moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he attended private schools. He went on to Stanford University where he received his political science degree in 2008. Four years later, he earned his law degree from Stanford Law School.

Soon after graduation, Masters launched a tech startup for legal research called Judicata. He and Thiel met in law school and began a lasting partnership. They wrote their book together in 2014 and it has sold more than 4 million copies.

Discover: Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

More: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

Masters married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Blanton, in 2012 and they share three sons together.

More From GOBankingRates