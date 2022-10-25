How Rich Is Clarence Thomas?

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991 by then-President George H.W. Bush, is currently the longest serving member of the Supreme Court. He is also the second Black man to serve on the Supreme Court. The first was Thurgood Marshall, who Thomas replaced.

Recently, Thomas made headlines for temporarily freezing a subpoena requiring Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to testify before a Georgia grand jury regarding efforts to manipulate the 2020 Presidential election results in Georgia. If the election is found to be tampered with, it would overturn the results of the election in the state.

The freeze, however, is temporary, CNN correspondents emphasized, and will have the effect of giving the Supreme Court justices more time to consider whether Graham should be forced to testify or not.

Net Worth: $1 Million

Clarence Thomas’ net worth is estimated to be $1 million, based on recent financial asset disclosure statements and Celebrity Net Worth. In 2022, Thomas made $274,200 as an Associate Supreme Court Justice, according to USCourts.gov. When he was first appointed as an Associate Justice in 1991, he made an annual salary of $153,600 of the position. That salary increased incrementally over time, with only a few spans when Supreme Court justices did not receive raises.

Teaching Income and Book Deals

Supreme Court Justices are legally allowed to earn up to roughly $30,000 additional income, largely from teaching and consulting positions. Thomas has earned up to that limit in recent years for teaching at George Washington University School of Law, University of Kansas School of Law, University of Georgia School of Law and Notre Dame.

Book advances and income from publishing are not factored into that limit. Thomas also earned a hefty book advance of $1.5 million for “My Grandfather’s Son: A Memoir,” which went on to become a #1 New York Times bestseller.

Investments

Thomas’ amended income disclosure statement for 2018 showed dividend and interest income from investments, with most investments bringing in less than $1,000 per year. These investments include Vanguard money market funds, a Wells Fargo CD, Universal Life Insurance policies that earn between $2,500 and $50,000 annually, plus some stocks and REIT investments.

His income disclosure also lists as much as $100,000 in income from rent for a partnership named Ginger, Ltd.

Thomas is married to Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, a Republican activist who is the founder of Liberty Consulting, a position that is listed on Clarence Thomas’ amended income disclosure statement.

