How Much is Republican Candidate for US Senate Joe O’Dea Worth ?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock (12996824a)Joe O'Dea, a candidate for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic U.
Joe O’Dea, 60, is an American businessman who is the Republican candidate running for the senate from Colorado. He is considered to be a dark horse candidate who is gaining some steam against Democratic incumbent, Sen. Michael Bennet, as well as criticism for his moderate conservative viewpoint.

He won Colorado’s primary election for the Republican candidate on June 28. O’Dea claims to prioritize America’s financial problems, rather than focusing on social issues. He recently made headlines for not being a supporter of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. 

O’Dea has been the CEO for CEI Constructors, Inc for 36 years. He also owns many properties including the Denver Ironworks and Mile High Station. 

His net worth is believed to be between $17.5 million and $77.4 million, according to the Durango Herald, which got its information from his financial disclosures.  

Joseph O’Dea was born on January 20, 1962. He was adopted soon after his birth and his dad was a Denver police officer. After graduating from high school, he attended Colorado State, but dropped out to work in carpentry and eventually started his own multimillion dollar construction business, which currently employs more than 300 Coloradoans. 

Not much has been made public about his personal life other than he is married to Celeste O’Dea and has a daughter.

