How Much is Sen. Maggie Hassan Worth?

Maggie Hassan is an American politician and lawyer who currently serves as a senator from New Hampshire. The Democrat is running for re-election in 2022. The race may be closer than she originally bargained for, but she should glide by in the state’s primary that will take place on September 13.

Prior to becoming a senator in 2016, Hassan was the governor of New Hampshire from 2013 to 2017. She also served in her state senate from 2005 to 2010.  

Her net worth is reported to be between $1.5 and 5.5 million and comes from her congressional salary which starts at $174,000 and the value of her home, savings accounts and her husband, Thomas Hassan’s pension that came from being principal at the elite prep school Phillips Exeter Academy, according to OpenSecrets.com.

Early Life and Career

Margaret Coldwell Wood was born to Margaret and Robert Coldwell Wood, in Boston, Massachusetts on February 27, 1958. Her father served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Lyndon B. Johnson.  

She got her B.A. in history from Brown University in 1980 and received her law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 1985.

Hassan began working as an attorney in 1985. In 1999, she was appointed to be a citizen advisor to the Advisory Committee to the Adequacy in Education and Finance Commission by Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, who is currently the other senator from New Hampshire.  

She met her husband Thomas Hassan while they were at Brown and the two were married in 1983. They have two children together.

