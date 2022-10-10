How Much Is Tom McDermott Worth?

Tom McDermott, 53 — a former naval submariner and attorney who has been serving as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, since 2004 — has his sights set on being elected to the U.S. Senate in November. He is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young in a close race. Per The Republic, current campaign finances are definitely in Sen. Young’s favor as he reported $7 million in election funds as opposed to McDermott’s $165,000.

McDermott’s yearly salary as mayor amounts to at least $104,436, according to The Indy Star. In 2019, he was required to repay $50,000 in loans — made from his campaign to his wife’s judicial campaign — deemed excessive by authorities, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Early Life, Personal Life and Education

Thomas Matthew McDermott Jr., was born to Thomas M. McDermott Sr. and Susan Bobinski in Logan, Utah, on March 4, 1969. He grew up in Northern California with his mother, but he spent summers in Indiana with his father, who was a Republican mayor of Hammond.

McDermott joined the Navy after high school graduation. He moved to Indiana and earned his degree in finance in 1996 from Purdue University Northwest. He earned his law degree from Notre Dame Law School in 2000.

He has been married twice. His divorce from his first wife — Starla, with whom he fathered two children — was finalized in 1999. That same year, he remarried Marissa J. Kelly and they have two children together.

