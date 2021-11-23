Future of Crypto? Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Aaron Rodgers as Latest Athlete to Take Salary in Bitcoin

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has announced that he will take his entire salary in Bitcoin via Cash App. The esteemed athlete also said in the Nov. 22 Twitter announcement that he would give $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

“It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC,” he tweeted.

It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021

The National Insider reported that the Rams gave Beckham a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, which includes a $500,000 signing bonus and $750,000 for the rest of the season, with an additional $3 million available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and postseason.

Earlier this month, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he was teaming up with Cash App, as well:

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That’s why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today. To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

“I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That’s why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today,” Rodgers tweeted. “To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp.”

Cash App is a mobile payment service developed by Jack Dorsey’s Square, which allows users to send, spend and save money, as well as buy cryptocurrency.

The fintech company’s third quarter revenue missed analyst estimates, primarily due to lighter than expected cryptocurrency transactions in the quarter ended in September, Bloomberg reported.

