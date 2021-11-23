Advertiser Disclosure
Future of Crypto? Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Aaron Rodgers as Latest Athlete to Take Salary in Bitcoin

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Rams 49ers Football, Santa Clara, United States - 15 Nov 2021
Tony Avelar / AP / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has announced that he will take his entire salary in Bitcoin via Cash App. The esteemed athlete also said in the Nov. 22 Twitter announcement that he would give $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

“It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC,” he tweeted.

The National Insider reported that the Rams gave Beckham a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, which includes a $500,000 signing bonus and $750,000 for the rest of the season, with an additional $3 million available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and postseason.

Earlier this month, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he was teaming up with Cash App, as well:

“I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That’s why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today,” Rodgers tweeted. “To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp.”

Cash App is a mobile payment service developed by Jack Dorsey’s Square, which allows users to send, spend and save money, as well as buy cryptocurrency.

The fintech company’s third quarter revenue missed analyst estimates, primarily due to lighter than expected cryptocurrency transactions in the quarter ended in September, Bloomberg reported.

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

