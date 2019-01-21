What Is Roger Federer’s Net Worth?

Here’s a look at Roger Federer’s wealth and career.

Birthdate: Aug. 8, 1981

Net worth: $450 million

Sources of income: Tennis career, endorsements

Roger Federer Net Worth: $450 Million

Federer’s net worth is $450 million, so the tennis star can probably withstand a loss here and there. The Swiss-born 40-year-old has played the pro circuit since 1998.

Roger Federer Career and Wins

Becoming the world’s most bankable tennis player doesn’t come without talent — Federer’s lifetime record includes 103 singles titles with an impressive 20 Grand Slam titles for his eight wins at Wimbledon, six wins at the Australian Open, five wins at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.

Roger Federer Endorsements and Career Earnings

Federer’s career earnings top $130 million, but the tennis celebrity has made the bulk of his fortune from endorsements from luxury brand sponsors such as Rolex, Mercedes Benz, Moët & Chandon and NetJets. In 2017, he began a sponsorship deal with Barilla rumored to be as much as $40 million. Federer also ended his partnership with Nike, having been with them since 1994, and turned around and secured an estimated $300 million deal with the Japanese apparel company Uniqlo.

Roger Federer Personal Life

The tennis phenom has been married to his wife Mirka since 2009 and the couple shares four children — twin girls Myla and Charlene and twin boys Leo and Lenny. The family of six splits their time among a glass mansion on the shores of Lake Zurich in Switzerland, properties in the Swiss Alps and South Africa, and an apartment in Dubai, where Federer does the bulk of his training.

Last updated: Aug. 30, 2021