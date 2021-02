Top-Selling NFL Jerseys Ahead of the Super Bowl

If NFL jersey sales measure popularity, then no one will be surprised by the top two on the list of bestselling jersey sales: Super Bowl quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

After that, however, the list gets interesting. Nine other quarterbacks make the top 25, but there are four defensive players as well.

Three rookies make the rankings, but the average experience is 6.48 years in the league — no surprise that fans buy more jerseys when they are more familiar with the players. That number is skewed a little by the presence of Brady and Drew Brees on the list since those two have 41 seasons between them.

Read on to see if your favorite player’s jersey is on the list.