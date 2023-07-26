Retirees May Face Immediate Tax on Catch-Up Contributions

meshaphoto / Getty Images

The recent legislation, Secure Act 2.0, passing in December 2023, could require high-income earners to pay immediate taxes on their catch-up contributions to 401(k) accounts. This policy change signifies a potential paradigm shift in retirement savings strategies, especially for those individuals aged 50 or over with wages exceeding $145,000 annually.

According to the new law, these high-income earners will be compelled to make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis, i.e., with after-tax money.

The alteration implies that these individuals would lose the benefit of tax deductions on these extra contributions, which for 2023, could amount to an additional $7,500. However, the silver lining is that the withdrawals during retirement would be tax-free.

Nevertheless, the implementation of the Secure Act 2.0, slated for 2024, seems to be teetering due to numerous complications. These encompass everything from inadvertent legislative mistakes to logistical challenges and ethical dilemmas regarding governmental intervention in individual retirement savings decisions.

Ed Slott, a renowned retirement advisor told USA Today, casting doubt on the prompt execution of this legislation, “The biggest financial institutions take a long time to build infrastructure to incorporate laws, and here, they don’t even know what the rules are.”

The proposed law affects only those who earned $145,000 or more in wages the previous year. These individuals can fully deduct contributions to their 401(k) up to the standard annual limit. However, they cannot make such deductions for catch-up contributions and must pay taxes on this income before contributing it to a Roth account.

The controversial law is facing three primary obstacles:

A hasty legislative process led to the accidental deletion of a paragraph in the Act, which technically rendered catch-up contributions illegal. Although Congress has acknowledged this oversight, rectification is pending. The American Retirement Association (ARA) and numerous employers, 401(k) record-keepers, and payroll providers have requested a two-year delay due to lack of operational clarity. Some individuals may object to the government dictating the way they save for retirement, as the change implies paying taxes now, during their high-earning years, rather than in retirement when they might be in a lower tax bracket.

If Congress fails to act promptly, it might result in many Americans losing the opportunity to make catch-up contributions in the coming year. In the worst-case scenario, ARA warns that the only viable option for many plans would be to eliminate all catch-up contributions for 2024, which could have significant implications for the growth of retirement savings.

While the situation seems challenging, potential relief could come from the IRS and U.S. Treasury. They could, for example, announce that they won’t seek taxes, interest, penalties, or any other sanctions for noncompliance with the new Roth catch-up contribution rule before January 1, 2026. This precedent has been previously set with confusing required minimum distribution (RMD) rules.

While the Secure Act 2.0 aims to transform the landscape of retirement savings for high-income earners, its hasty execution and lack of clarity could potentially create more issues than solutions.

It remains to be seen how these challenges will be addressed and whether the prospective advantages of tax-free withdrawals in retirement will outweigh the immediate taxation burden.

