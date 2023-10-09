Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / 401K

Retirement Planning: As Gen Z Continues To Job Hop, Experts Recommend 3 Ways To Invest Their 401(k) From Previous Employers

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Beautiful smiling brunette girl in a shirt stands in front of the glass modern building where she worked in hands holding a box with packed things, promotion to a position, the joy of quitting stock photo
Three Spots / iStock.com

The American dream used to mean you would find a job in your early 20s and stick with it all the way to retirement. However, that hasn’t been the case in a long time. These days, changing jobs is the norm — especially for younger Americans.

The vast majority of Gen Zers are not wedded to a specific employer, according to a new survey from ResumeLab, which means they need to strategize over what to do with their employer-sponsored retirement plans.

ResumeLab, which surveyed more than 1,000 U.S.-based Gen Z workers, found that 83% of respondents consider themselves “job hoppers.” This applies to more than three-quarters (77%) of respondents with no college degree and 92% of those who hold master’s degrees.

“Generation Z has ignited a paradigm shift in the traditional concept of job stability, embracing a dynamic approach to their careers that often involves frequent job changes,” ResumeLab stated in a Sept. 20 press release. “Unlike their predecessors, they view job hopping not as a sign of instability but as a strategic means to diversify their skill sets, pursue new challenges, and seek environments that align with their values and ambitions.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

In the case of Gen Z, job hopping means switching jobs and employers frequently. According to ResumeLab’s study, only 13% of respondents plan to stay four years or more with their current employer. Here are some other highlights:

  • 4% of Gen Z respondents plan to stay with their current employer for less than one year.
  • 19% say they’ll stay for no more than one year.
  • 43% will stay for two years.
  • 22% will stay for three years.

One thing to keep in mind about frequent job-hopping is that your 401(k) plan hops along with you. Here are three ways to handle your 401(k) when you switch jobs, according to experts:

1. Leave It in Your Old Plan

This seems to be an increasingly popular option for job hoppers. As of early 2023, job hoppers left their money in roughly 29 million 401(k) accounts with former employers, CNBC reported, citing estimates from financial services firm Capitalize. That amounts to roughly one-quarter of the money in all 401(k) plans.

As CNBC noted, as long as you have $5,000 invested in your employer’s plan, you can leave it there when you leave your job. This simplifies things because you avoid all the paperwork and potential tax consequences of rolling your 401(k) into another plan. It’s an especially good option if your investments have done well in your old plan. The potential downside is that if your old plan has not performed well, you could be losing out on better returns by not moving your money into another plan.

Are You Retirement Ready?

2. Roll It Over Into Your New Employer’s Plan

The advantage of doing this is that all of your retirement money will be in the same place, making it easier to keep up with. It’s an especially good strategy for workers who prefer simple, passive investing strategies, according to Jason Betz, a certified financial planner and private wealth advisor at Ameriprise Financial.

“You’ll still have to line up the investment options, costs and fees to see if you can make a really strong argument for rolling it over rather than leaving it in the old plan,” he told CNBC.

Before moving it into the new plan, however, make sure the plan aligns with your financial goals and is easy to navigate.

3. Roll It Into an IRA

This is a good choice for those who like to take an active, hands-on approach with their investments. IRAs give you more options than 401(k)s because you can choose your own stocks, bonds, funds and other assets. Another bonus is that you don’t have to pay someone else to manage your portfolio. An IRA might be particularly attractive to frequent job hoppers because they don’t have to constantly worry about what to do with their 401(k)s when they switch employers.

Are You Retirement Ready?

There are downsides to this strategy, however. One is that it can get complicated rolling your 401(k) into an IRA. Another is that if you don’t enlist the services of a financial advisor, you’ll have to rely on your own expertise to pick the right investments — and that’s not always easy for those without professional experience.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

Retirement

You Won't Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Baby Boomers: 7 Best Ways To Downsize Your Home in Retirement

Retirement

Baby Boomers: 7 Best Ways To Downsize Your Home in Retirement

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

Retirement

I'm a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

Social Security

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You’ve Retired

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You've Retired

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in October 2023

Social Security

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in October 2023

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Fall 2023

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Fall 2023

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Makes 3 Social Security Predictions as COLAs Fall Short by Average of $1,054

Social Security

Suze Orman Makes 3 Social Security Predictions as COLAs Fall Short by Average of $1,054

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Florida But Way Cheaper

Retirement

5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Florida But Way Cheaper

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

2024 COLA Forecast: New Info About How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase Next Year

Social Security

2024 COLA Forecast: New Info About How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase Next Year

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!