13 Most Expensive Places to Retire in Asia
Asia, a continent known for its cultural diversity and economic boom, is home to some of the world’s most expensive cities. While retiring here offers a high quality of life and abundant opportunities, it comes with a significant cost.
GOBankingRates crunched numbers from around the world to find the places where you might struggle to cover the costs of daily living for retirees. All data used for these five factors was sourced from Numbeo and calculated by GoBankingRates and ChatGPT. Let’s explore the top 13 most expensive places in Asia to retire, considering factors such as cost of living, housing, and lifestyle.
1. Singapore
- Cost of Living Index: 85.9
- Average Rent: $3,016 per month
- Despite its small size, Singapore’s import-dependent lifestyle contributes to its expensive costs.
2. Hong Kong, China
- Cost of Living Index: 71.5
- Average Rent: $2,000 per month
- Hong Kong’s real estate prices are sky-high, a result of its strong currency and limited land space making it a not-so great haven for more frugal retirees.
3. Tokyo, Japan
- Cost of Living Index: 52.7
- Average Rent: $718 per month
- Tokyo’s dense population and status as a financial hub drive up living costs substantially and makes it a more expensive choice for retirees.
4. Seoul, South Korea
- Cost of Living Index: 70.4
- Average Rent: $1,500 per month
- Seoul’s rapid economic development and vibrant city life come with high living expenses.
5. Shanghai, China
- Cost of Living Index: 42.3
- Average Rent: $613 per month
- Shanghai’s status as a business and trade hub makes it one of the priciest cities in Mainland China.
6. Yokohama, Japan
- Cost of Living Index: 49.5
- Average Rent: $669 per month
- Close to Tokyo, Yokohama is expensive due to its location and urban amenities.
7. Israel
- Cost of Living Index: 76.4
- Average Rent: $1,003 per month
- Israel’s living costs exceed the U.S. average, with high rent and slightly lower grocery prices.
8. Qatar
- Cost of Living Index: 59.5
- Average Rent: $1,429 per month
- High rent and lower grocery costs characterize Qatar’s high cost of living.
9. United Arab Emirates
- Cost of Living Index: 60.3
- Average Rent: Variable, but generally high
- The UAE’s luxurious lifestyle and tax-free income make it an expensive retirement choice.
10. Beijing, China
- Cost of Living Index: 36.4
- Average Rent: $638 per month
- Beijing’s status as China’s capital and a cultural hub drives its high cost of living for retirees.
11. Taipei, Taiwan
- Cost of Living Index: 52.6
- Average Rent: $501 per month
- Taipei offers a blend of modernity and tradition but with significant living costs for retirees on a budget.
12. Bangkok, Thailand
- Cost of Living Index: 42.5
- Average Rent: $445 per month
- Bangkok is a popular expat destination but comes with rising living expenses for retirees trying to save.
13. Lebanon
- Cost of Living Index: 65.8
- Average Rent: $558 per month
- Despite being cheaper than the U.S., Lebanon’s economic situation affects its cost of living.
