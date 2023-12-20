Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

5 Fastest and Most Common Ways You Can Ruin Your Retirement Plan

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
senior retirement accounts
Roel David Smart / iStock.com

Retirement planning is a crucial aspect of financial security, yet it’s surprisingly easy to derail with a few common missteps. Boomers beware: The percentage of adults 55 and older who are filing bankruptcy is growing at a faster rate than younger adults, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Center for Economic Studies. But there’s hope. As long as you know the financial pitfalls ahead, you can be better fit to save and brace for any type of impact to your wallet.

Here are the five fastest and most prevalent ways you can jeopardize your retirement plan:

1. Starting Too Late

The Pitfall: Procrastinating on retirement savings is a common mistake. Many people delay saving for retirement, thinking there’s plenty of time, or they prioritize other financial goals.

The Consequence: Delayed saving reduces the power of compound interest and requires you to save much more in later years to catch up, often leading to a shortfall in retirement funds.

2. Underestimating Retirement Needs

The Pitfall: Many individuals underestimate the amount of money they’ll need in retirement, neglecting to consider inflation, healthcare costs, and longer life expectancies.

The Consequence: This can lead to a significant funding gap, forcing retirees to downgrade their lifestyle, work longer than intended, or face financial hardship in later years.

Are You Retirement Ready?

3. Overlooking Healthcare Costs

The Pitfall: Failing to plan for healthcare costs in retirement, including long-term care, is a critical oversight.

The Consequence: Healthcare expenses can be one of the largest costs in retirement. Without adequate planning, these expenses can quickly deplete retirement savings.

4. Risky Investment Strategies

The Pitfall: Engaging in high-risk investments or attempting to time the market, especially close to retirement, can jeopardize your retirement savings.

The Consequence: Significant market losses can be devastating when you’re near retirement age, as you have less time to recover from financial setbacks.

5. Withdrawing Too Early or Too Much

The Pitfall: Withdrawing funds from retirement accounts too early, either due to financial pressures or underestimation of future needs, can severely impact long-term savings.

The Consequence: Early withdrawals can incur penalties and taxes, reducing your retirement fund. Additionally, excessive withdrawals can lead to prematurely depleting your retirement savings.

Extra: Scams

A 2022 report from the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center found that Americans aged 60 and older lost $3.1 billion to various scams and fraud. To avoid becoming a target and going broke, be aware of common schemes and avoid giving money or personal information to people you don’t know. 

Avoiding these pitfalls requires careful planning, realistic goal-setting, and disciplined saving and investing. It’s crucial to start early, understand your retirement needs, plan for healthcare expenses, adopt a balanced investment approach, and regulate withdrawals. By being mindful of these common mistakes, you can significantly increase your chances of a comfortable and financially secure retirement.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Retirement

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

One Generation Needs $400K More in Savings for a Comfortable Retirement

Retirement

One Generation Needs $400K More in Savings for a Comfortable Retirement

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Work in Retirement? 5 Jobs for Retirees That Feel Like a Vacation

Retirement

Want To Work in Retirement? 5 Jobs for Retirees That Feel Like a Vacation

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: There’s Never Been a Better Time To Convert Your Retirement Savings

Retirement

I'm a Financial Advisor: There's Never Been a Better Time To Convert Your Retirement Savings

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: If You’re Married, You Could Be Making This Costly 401(k) Mistake

Retirement

Suze Orman: If You're Married, You Could Be Making This Costly 401(k) Mistake

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Highlights Its Biggest Accomplishments of 2023 — What Will Be Program’s Major Priorities in the New Year?

Social Security

Social Security Highlights Its Biggest Accomplishments of 2023 -- What Will Be Program's Major Priorities in the New Year?

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things Empty Nesters Should Consider Buying in Retirement

Retirement

9 Things Empty Nesters Should Consider Buying in Retirement

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Ways for Retirees To Cut Back on Expenses in 2024

Retirement

10 Ways for Retirees To Cut Back on Expenses in 2024

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Women Now Outlive Men by 6 Years on Average: How Does That Affect Our Retirement Math?

Retirement

Women Now Outlive Men by 6 Years on Average: How Does That Affect Our Retirement Math?

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Places To Retire That Are Similar to the US But More Affordable

Retirement

4 Places To Retire That Are Similar to the US But More Affordable

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ready To Retire? 6 Ways To Have a Smooth Financial Transition

Retirement

Ready To Retire? 6 Ways To Have a Smooth Financial Transition

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: Why Are Nearly Two-Thirds of Boomers and Gen X Open to Working ‘Indefinitely’? (It’s More Than Money)

Retirement

Retirement Planning: Why Are Nearly Two-Thirds of Boomers and Gen X Open to Working 'Indefinitely'? (It's More Than Money)

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

Retirement

The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

2024 Social Security COLA ‘Meager At Best’ — 3 Ways To Pad Your Income

Social Security

2024 Social Security COLA 'Meager At Best' -- 3 Ways To Pad Your Income

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!