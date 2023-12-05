5 Subtle Signs Your Retirement Is Not Going To Be a Comfortable One

Fabio Camandona / Getty Images

Retirement should be a time of comfort and enjoyment, but for many, it can be riddled with financial stress. “56% of Americans agree they’re not on track to retire comfortably”, reported a CNBC Your Money survey conducted by SurveyMonkey.

But don’t let surveys get you down, instead know the trials tribulations of retirement so you can prepare yourself for the easy golden years. While we all hope for a relaxing retirement, there are subtle signs that may indicate future challenges. Here are five such indicators:

Insufficient Savings

A glaring sign that your retirement may not be as comfortable as you’d like is an insufficient savings balance. If your retirement account balances are significantly lower than what financial advisors recommend for your age and expected lifestyle, it’s a cause for concern.

According a 2023 Fidelity report, “Americans on average have saved only 78% of the amount they’ll need in retirement.” Many financial experts suggest having at least 10-12 times your current income saved by retirement age. If you’re behind these benchmarks, you might need to reassess your savings strategy or adjust your retirement expectations.

High Debt Levels

Carrying substantial debt into retirement can severely impact your financial comfort. High levels of mortgage debt, credit card balances, or other loans can strain your fixed retirement income. The more of your income that goes towards servicing debt, the less you’ll have for living expenses and leisure activities. If you’re nearing retirement and still grappling with significant debts, it could signal financial discomfort ahead.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Overreliance on Social Security

If a substantial portion of your retirement plan hinges on Social Security benefits, you may be in for a surprise. As previously mentioned, Social Security is designed to replace only a portion of your pre-retirement income. If your retirement strategy relies heavily on these benefits without adequate personal savings, you may struggle to maintain your desired lifestyle in retirement.

Lack of Diverse Income Streams

A lack of diversified income streams in retirement can also spell trouble. Relying solely on one source of income, like a pension or retirement savings, can be risky, especially if unexpected expenses arise. Ideally, a comfortable retirement should include multiple income sources such as pensions, personal savings, investments, rental income, or even part-time work. A lack of diversity in income sources can lead to financial vulnerability.

Underestimating Healthcare Costs

Many retirees underestimate the cost of healthcare in retirement. As we age, healthcare needs typically increase, and so do the associated costs. If your retirement plan doesn’t account for rising healthcare expenses, including long-term care, you may find yourself financially strained. Medicare does not cover all health-related expenses, and out-of-pocket costs can quickly accumulate.

A comfortable retirement requires careful planning and foresight. If you recognize any of these subtle signs in your financial situation, it may be time to re-evaluate your retirement strategy. Consider consulting a financial advisor to help you make informed decisions and adjustments to ensure a more secure and comfortable retirement.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates