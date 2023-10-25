7 Hidden Expenses Millennials Forget When Planning Retirement

RyanJLane / Getty Images

The Millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, is known for its unique challenges, from unprecedented student loan debt to navigating a constantly evolving job market.

While many Millennials have started thinking about retirement, several often-overlooked expenses can throw a wrench into even the best-laid plans. Here are seven hidden costs that Millennials might forget when planning for their golden years.

Healthcare and Long-Term Care

While Medicare provides health insurance for those aged 65 and older in the U.S., it doesn’t cover everything. Long-term care, like assisted living or home care, is also rarely covered comprehensively by insurance. As medical advancements prolong life, the potential need for extended care increases.

Inflation

The value of money decreases over time. What seems like a substantial savings now might not have the same purchasing power in a few decades. It’s crucial for Millennials to account for the rising costs of goods and services when calculating their retirement needs.

Adult Children and Aging Parents

Many Millennials are part of the “sandwich generation,” caring for both their children and aging parents. Expenses could arise from supporting adult children through education or helping parents with medical or living costs.

Home Maintenance or Rent

While many Millennials aspire to pay off their mortgages before retirement, houses come with maintenance costs. From roof repairs to plumbing issues, these can add up. For those who don’t own property, renting in retirement can also be a significant monthly expense.

Leisure and Travel

Retirement offers the freedom to explore hobbies, passions, and travel. However, these pursuits come with a price tag. Whether it’s traveling to dream destinations or picking up a new hobby, it’s essential to budget for leisure activities.

Tax Obligations

Withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement accounts, like a traditional 401(k) or IRA, are taxable. Furthermore, Social Security benefits might be taxable depending on one’s income. It’s crucial to factor in these tax obligations when estimating retirement expenses.

Unexpected Life Events

Life is unpredictable. Whether it’s a health crisis, natural disaster, or any unforeseen major expense, having an emergency fund or insurance can be crucial. While it’s hard to predict every curveball life might throw, having a buffer can offer peace of mind.

Retirement planning is a complex process, and with the ever-changing economic landscape, Millennials face challenges that previous generations might not have encountered. By being aware of these hidden expenses and incorporating them into their retirement strategies, Millennials can better prepare for a secure and comfortable retirement. It’s never too early to start planning and considering these often-overlooked costs.

