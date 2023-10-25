Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

7 Hidden Expenses Millennials Forget When Planning Retirement

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
A group of young adults explore their city of Portland, Oregon by bicycle, having fun discovering new places and things.
RyanJLane / Getty Images

The Millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, is known for its unique challenges, from unprecedented student loan debt to navigating a constantly evolving job market.

While many Millennials have started thinking about retirement, several often-overlooked expenses can throw a wrench into even the best-laid plans. Here are seven hidden costs that Millennials might forget when planning for their golden years.

Healthcare and Long-Term Care

While Medicare provides health insurance for those aged 65 and older in the U.S., it doesn’t cover everything. Long-term care, like assisted living or home care, is also rarely covered comprehensively by insurance. As medical advancements prolong life, the potential need for extended care increases.

Inflation

The value of money decreases over time. What seems like a substantial savings now might not have the same purchasing power in a few decades. It’s crucial for Millennials to account for the rising costs of goods and services when calculating their retirement needs.

Adult Children and Aging Parents

Many Millennials are part of the “sandwich generation,” caring for both their children and aging parents. Expenses could arise from supporting adult children through education or helping parents with medical or living costs.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Home Maintenance or Rent

While many Millennials aspire to pay off their mortgages before retirement, houses come with maintenance costs. From roof repairs to plumbing issues, these can add up. For those who don’t own property, renting in retirement can also be a significant monthly expense.

Leisure and Travel

Retirement offers the freedom to explore hobbies, passions, and travel. However, these pursuits come with a price tag. Whether it’s traveling to dream destinations or picking up a new hobby, it’s essential to budget for leisure activities.

Tax Obligations

Withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement accounts, like a traditional 401(k) or IRA, are taxable. Furthermore, Social Security benefits might be taxable depending on one’s income. It’s crucial to factor in these tax obligations when estimating retirement expenses.

Unexpected Life Events

Life is unpredictable. Whether it’s a health crisis, natural disaster, or any unforeseen major expense, having an emergency fund or insurance can be crucial. While it’s hard to predict every curveball life might throw, having a buffer can offer peace of mind.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Retirement planning is a complex process, and with the ever-changing economic landscape, Millennials face challenges that previous generations might not have encountered. By being aware of these hidden expenses and incorporating them into their retirement strategies, Millennials can better prepare for a secure and comfortable retirement. It’s never too early to start planning and considering these often-overlooked costs.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

27 Brilliant Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

Retirement

27 Brilliant Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: Predicting the Changes for Each Age Bracket

Social Security

Social Security 2023: Predicting the Changes for Each Age Bracket

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 10 States If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

Avoid These 10 States If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Purchases Boomers Should Never Make During Retirement

Retirement

8 Purchases Boomers Should Never Make During Retirement

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security & Weddings: What Paperwork Do Newlyweds Need To Complete?

Social Security

Social Security & Weddings: What Paperwork Do Newlyweds Need To Complete?

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Be Aware of These 6 Pitfalls When Downsizing for Retirement

Retirement

Be Aware of These 6 Pitfalls When Downsizing for Retirement

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

Social Security

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Don't Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 7 Countries with Better Retirement Programs Than the US

Social Security

Social Security: 7 Countries with Better Retirement Programs Than the US

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 5 of the Best Places To Retire Are in 1 Surprising State — Is It Yours?

Retirement

Retirement Savings: 5 of the Best Places To Retire Are in 1 Surprising State -- Is It Yours?

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

Retirement

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How the Average Retirement Age and Wage Will Change in 10 Years for Men vs. Women

Retirement

How the Average Retirement Age and Wage Will Change in 10 Years for Men vs. Women

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Taxes: These 6 Sources of Retirement Income Are Not Taxable

Retirement

Retirement Taxes: These 6 Sources of Retirement Income Are Not Taxable

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons Florida Is No Longer the No. 1 State for Retirees

Retirement

4 Reasons Florida Is No Longer the No. 1 State for Retirees

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!