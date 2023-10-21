Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

7 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Home for sale stock photo
nycshooter / iStock.com

Retirement offers a chance to declutter, downsize, and potentially generate additional income. As Baby Boomers transition into this new phase of life, they may find that some possessions no longer serve a purpose, or may even become burdensome.

Selling these items can free up space, reduce maintenance, and provide a financial boost. Here are seven things Boomers should consider selling during retirement:

1. Oversized Homes

Many Boomers live in homes that once accommodated families. With grown children, these larger homes can become costly and challenging to maintain. Selling to downsize can reduce expenses and provide a more manageable living situation, while possibly freeing up some equity.

2. Second Vehicles

For couples or households with more than one vehicle, retirement may be the perfect time to consider whether multiple cars are necessary. With fewer daily commitments, it might be feasible to share a single vehicle, reducing costs like insurance, maintenance, and registration.

3. Collections

From stamps to antique furniture, many Boomers have cultivated collections over the years. While they might hold sentimental value, they could also represent a significant source of potential income. Plus, selling ensures they go to enthusiasts who’ll appreciate them.

4. Unused Vacation Properties

Boomers who own vacation properties or timeshares might evaluate how frequently these are used. If visits have become rare, selling can eliminate associated costs and even generate substantial revenue.

5. Extraneous Gadgets and Electronics

Tech devices, from older model smartphones to unused computers, can clutter space and lose value over time. Selling them while they still hold some worth can declutter and bring in a bit of cash. Platforms like eBay or Gazelle can simplify the process.

6. High-Maintenance Leisure Items

Items like boats, RVs, or high-end sports equipment might have once represented leisure and fun. However, if they’re not being used regularly, their maintenance, storage, and insurance costs can drain resources. Selling can free up funds and reduce ongoing expenses.

7. Unused Jewelry and Luxury Items

Over the years, jewelry, designer goods, and other luxury items accumulate. Pieces that aren’t worn or used can be sold, turning dormant assets into usable cash. Trusted jewelers or consignment shops can offer fair prices for these high-value items.

Retirement represents a significant life transition, making it a fitting time to reassess and reevaluate possessions. By selling items that no longer align with their current lifestyle or needs, Boomers can streamline their living situation, reduce costs, and bolster their retirement funds. It’s all about creating a comfortable, financially secure, and clutter-free environment to enjoy the golden years.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

