Can I Use My Emergency Fund to Max Out My Roth IRA or Fund a 529 Plan?

If you feel like you’re behind with retirement savings, you’re not alone. Roughly 40% of pre-retirees said they don’t feel prepared for life after work, according to the Federal Reserve.

However, is it OK to use your emergency savings fund to max out a Roth IRA? Should you use savings to fund a 529 Plan? Here’s what certified financial planners Bo Hanson and Brian Preston had to say.

Should You Use Emergency Savings for Retirement or College Savings?

During an episode of The Money Guy Show, a viewer named Diane asks if she should use her emergency fund to max out a Roth IRA and Fund her grandchild’s 529 Plan. However, Diane mentions that using her emergency fund for these expenses would reduce her account to just one month of savings. She says she could replace the money in four months.

Hanson says there is no way to determine when you’re going to have an emergency. Consequently, he believes using an emergency fund to max out a Roth IRA or Fund a 529 Plan is a poor choice. It’s best to leave these funds in the account for a rainy day.

Don’t Rush Major Financial Decisions

Preston believes Diane is rushing to fund these accounts and that she should slow down. “Patience is a virtue,” he said. “It sounds like Diane can do everything she wants, but she’s rushing it and forcing it.”

Preston says it’s important to make sure saving is a priority as you get closer to retirement. His reasoning is that you will depend on this money during your golden years. Preston recommends getting as close to six months of savings as possible.

Prepare for Emergencies

“As you’re approaching retirement, you’re going to notice retirement reserves should be getting longer because your portfolio is probably getting more conservative,” Preston said. “You want to have more access to liquidity because you’re going to be living off of these assets in the not-too-distant future. So, it scares me when you tell me you’re down to one month.”

Being ill-prepared for emergencies could spell trouble. When an emergency arises, you won’t have the funds to cover expenses. This could lead to reliance on high-interest debt.

“You’re not going to have money, and you’re going to have to either go into debt, or you’re going to go have to ask loved ones [for help]. You’re going to have to make some desperate decisions, and that just doesn’t seem like a prudent decision,” added Preston.

Don’t Put College Savings Before Retirement

Financial advisors often warn against putting college savings before retirement. There are scholarships and grants for college education, but there’s nothing like this when it comes to retirement. That’s why it’s important to save as much as you can now.

Getting on Track With Retirement Savings

If want to catch up with retirement savings, you can adopt several strategies. First, you can maximize your contributions to retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs, taking advantage of higher contribution limits if you’re over 50.

Second, focus on reducing expenses and increasing savings. This could involve downsizing homes or cutting discretionary spending. Investing in low-cost index funds or seeking financial advice to optimize investment strategies can also be beneficial.

Finally, delaying retirement or working part-time during retirement can provide additional income and allow more time for savings to grow. There are many options in healthcare, education, retail, and more.

