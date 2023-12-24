Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

ChatGPT Unveils: 15 Best Cities To Retire for 2024

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Downtown Asheville, North Carolina at Grove Arcade.
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Though ChatGPT or Artificial Intelligence can’t retire or take vacations on its own, it can crunch data and compile a list faster and better than any human could. Therefore, we’ve asked the bot, feeding it data from all angles, giving it as much information as it can muster to come up with the ultimate list of the 15 best cities to retire in for 2024. Here’s what the bot had to say:

1. Sarasota, Florida

Why It’s Great: Classic retirement paradise. Think sunny beaches, golf courses, and a vibrant arts scene. Plus, no state income tax – more cash for fun!

2. Asheville, North Carolina

Why It’s Cool: Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s perfect for nature lovers. Artsy, with a laid-back vibe and plenty of craft breweries for a chill evening.

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

Why It Shines: Upscale living with a side of stunning desert landscapes. Golfers, this is your haven. Plus, the health care options here are top-notch.

4. San Antonio, Texas

Why It’s a Winner: Rich in history, culture, and Tex-Mex cuisine. The cost of living is reasonable, and there’s always something happening at the River Walk.

5. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Why It Stands Out: Small-town charm with big-city amenities. The Amish countryside is a peaceful retreat, and the healthcare services are excellent.

6. Boise, Idaho

Why It’s Special: Outdoor activities galore – hiking, biking, and fishing. It’s a growing city but still maintains that friendly community feel.

7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Why It’s a Gem: Affordable, rich in culture and sports. The healthcare facilities (hello, UPMC) are some of the best in the country.

8. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Why It Rocks: A cultural hotspot with a thriving arts scene and festivals. The healthcare system is strong, and the living costs are retiree-friendly.

9. Nashville, Tennessee

Why It’s a Hit: Music City, baby! It’s not just country music; there’s a variety of tunes for everyone. The food scene is as lively as its music.

10. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Why It’s Ideal: Laid-back coastal living, plenty of golf, and sunshine. It’s quieter than other Florida spots but still has all the retiree-friendly perks.

11. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Why It’s Unique: College town vibe with tons of intellectual stimulation. The healthcare facilities are top-rated, thanks to the University of Michigan.

12. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Why It’s Captivating: Breathtaking mountain views and endless outdoor adventures. It’s a big city with a small-town heart.

13. Madison, Wisconsin

Why It’s Inviting: A mix of urban and natural beauty. The cultural scene is vibrant, and the health services are some of the best in the Midwest.

14. Austin, Texas

Why It’s Hip: Music, food, and a booming tech scene. It’s a bit pricier, but the cultural vibrancy makes it worth it.

15. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Why It Appeals: Research Triangle Park brings in a blend of technology and academia. Great healthcare options and a friendly, diverse community.

Wrapping It Up

Choosing the right city to retire in is a big decision. Think about what matters most to you – cost of living, healthcare, climate, or maybe the cultural scene. Remember, retirement is your time to enjoy life at your pace, in a place that feels just right.

