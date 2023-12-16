4 Common Gaps in Your Retirement Plan That Can Cost You — and How To Fill Them

eggeeggjiew / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many of us look forward to retirement — a time when we can finally relax and enjoy the fruits of our labor.

However, many people find themselves unprepared when they reach that stage of life. While some people save for retirement, most leave gaps in their retirement strategy that can potentially cost them thousands of dollars down the road.

When asked what they would do over if given a second chance, 50% of retirees said they would have saved more, and 41% said they would have planned earlier, according to a recent Athene survey.

Luckily, you can start doing both right now. Here are four common gaps in retirement planning and practical solutions on how to fill them.

1. Not saving enough

One of the most significant gaps in retirement planning is not saving enough money. In fact, it was the top financial do-over retirees wished to make, according to the survey.

Many people underestimate the amount of money they will need to maintain their lifestyle after retirement. They fail to account for rising healthcare costs, inflation and unexpected expenses that may arise during this phase of life. Additionally, some retirement savers assume they’ll be spending a lot less in retirement than during their working years, which isn’t always true. There’s also inflation to contend with. Indeed, the survey found that 53% of retirees say inflation in retirement is higher than expected, and 26% said living expenses are the same or higher as before retiring.

Are You Retirement Ready?

To fill this gap, start by setting clear savings goals. Calculate how much you will need to cover your living expenses and factor in additional costs such as housing costs and leisure activities.

Further, it’s a smart idea to pay off your mortgage before retiring if you have one. This will lower your overall fixed costs in retirement. The same goes for high-interest debts like credit cards.

Finally, create a budget and stick to it religiously. Consider increasing your contributions to retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s or IRA, and take advantage of employer matching programs. It’s never too late to start saving, even if you’re behind — every dollar counts.

2. Ignoring healthcare costs

Healthcare is expensive, especially as you age, and many pre-retirees don’t have a solid plan on how they’ll afford healthcare expenses in their golden years. Almost 30% of retirees found healthcare more expensive than they anticipated, according to the survey.

Some mistakenly assume that Medicare will cover all their healthcare expenses, but this is far from the truth. Medicare only covers a portion of medical costs, leaving retirees responsible for copays, deductibles and prescription medications.

Around 13% of people are relying on Medicare for long-term care needs, even though it’s not covered by the federal program. Additionally, despite needing to make a long-term healthcare plan, 32% of people have none.

To avoid going into debt over healthcare expenses, educate yourself on the potential healthcare costs you may face during retirement. Consider purchasing supplemental insurance, such as Medigap or long-term care insurance, to help cover the expenses that Medicare doesn’t. Additionally, lead a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of expensive medical conditions and take advantage of preventative care services.

Are You Retirement Ready?

3. Underestimating longevity

We’re living longer than ever before, and yet many retirees aren’t factoring this into their retirement savings. Failing to account for a longer lifespan can leave you financially vulnerable in your later years.

Consider adjusting your retirement plan now to account for a longer life expectancy later. You’ll want to work in a longer lifespan, inflation and healthcare costs into your estimation on how much to save.

Try delaying Social Security benefits to maximize your monthly payout, as the longer you wait, the higher your benefits will be. Review your investment strategy and make sure it aligns with your extended time horizon. By planning for a longer retirement, you can ensure that your income lasts as long as you need it to.

You may also want to consider alternative options like annuities, which in some cases provide guaranteed income for your entire life.

4. Lack of diversification

Many people make the mistake of putting all their eggs in one basket when it comes to retirement savings. Relying solely on one source of income, such as a pension or Social Security, can be risky. If that source fails or isn’t enough to cover your expenses, you may find yourself in a precarious financial situation.

Diversify your retirement portfolio. Invest in a mix of stocks, bonds, and other assets that align with your risk tolerance and financial goals. Consider consulting with a financial advisor who can help you create a well-rounded investment strategy.

Are You Retirement Ready?

By diversifying your investments, you can protect yourself from market volatility and increase the likelihood of a stable income during retirement.

Conclusion

Retirement requires careful consideration and active planning. By addressing these four common gaps in your retirement plan, you can ensure a more secure financial future. Take action today to bridge these gaps and set yourself up for a comfortable retirement.

Remember, it’s never too late (or too early) to start planning for your golden years.

More From GOBankingRates