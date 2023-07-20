Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Dolly Parton Doesn’t Plan to Ever ‘Retire’ — Why a Third of Boomers Are Doing the Same

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13990059b)Dolly PartonDolly Parton 'Rockstar' album launch photocall, London, UK - 29 Jun 2023.
David Fisher/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

When Dolly Parton made her first appearance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, Dwight Eisenhower was the U.S. president, Alaska and Hawaii had just become states, and the average price of a new home was a little over $12,000. The year was 1959, and Parton was 13 years old. More than six decades later, she remains one of the busiest entertainers in the world — and has no plans to change that.

“I would never retire,” Parton said in a recent interview on Greatest Hits Radio. “I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday, hopefully one I’ve written.”

Parton’s decades-long singing and acting career has earned her 53 Grammy nominations (and 10 wins), four Emmy nominations (one win), two Oscar nominations and one Tony nomination, USA Today reported. She also keeps busy running the Dollywood Company, an entertainment empire that includes the Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The legendary singer’s desire to keep working is part of a broader movement by baby boomers to delay or even forgo retirement and keep earning money well into their senior years. In Parton’s case, it’s because she likes to stay busy and productive. For other boomers, it’s a matter of financial necessity.

“Retirement is a misnomer — there is no more retirement,” career coach John Tarnoff told Moneywise in a recent interview.

There are a few reasons some boomers have chosen not to retire, and one of the biggest ones right now is heavy demand for their services. As Moneywise reported, the low unemployment rate has contributed to labor shortages for many employers. Some of these employers “lean heavily” on older workers to keep their payrolls filled.

At the same time, many boomers need the work — and the money — to deal with rising costs of living.

“I think that older workers are going to be caught in a tight squeeze, because they don’t have the income overall to keep up with inflation,” Tarnoff said.

Survey Indicates Older Workers Are Rejoining the Workforce

A Voya survey of two groups of older workers it called “employment extenders” found that about half were made up of employees 50 or older who had previously retired but then rejoined the workforce in a different role. The other half was made up of employees at least 65 years old who were either working or planning to work past retirement age.

Are You Retirement Ready?

“Unretirements” — workers re-entering the workforce after previously retiring — has been climbing over the past year, according to Indeed data. That’s partly because older people who left the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic are now returning.

“We’re sort of normalizing back to what you expect in a strong labor market,” Indeed labor economist Nick Bunker told Moneywise.

Meanwhile, Voya’s research found that nearly one-third of employees aged 65 to 74 expect to be working in 2030. That’s up from 27% in 2020 and 19% in 2000. For these workers, staying on the job not only means putting in the hours — it means learning new skills and technologies as well.

“It’s vital that older workers dive in and roll up their sleeves along with everybody else,” Tarnoff said. “There is no reason why an older worker can’t learn the same remote work skills and technology skills as a younger worker.”

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

Social Security

11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

42 Retirement Savings Tips That Are Easy To Do

Retirement

42 Retirement Savings Tips That Are Easy To Do

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

Social Security

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stretch Your Retirement Savings With 8 Expert Tips

Retirement

Stretch Your Retirement Savings With 8 Expert Tips

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Baby Boomers: 7 Best Ways To Downsize Your Home in Retirement

Retirement

Baby Boomers: 7 Best Ways To Downsize Your Home in Retirement

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

Retirement

27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Biggest Money Mistakes When Retiring in Florida

Retirement

10 Biggest Money Mistakes When Retiring in Florida

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution — Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

Social Security

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Increases in 2024 Could Be So Low It Will Shock Seniors

Social Security

Social Security Increases in 2024 Could Be So Low It Will Shock Seniors

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 80% of Americans Want to Keep Retirement Age At 65

Social Security

Social Security: 80% of Americans Want to Keep Retirement Age At 65

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How I Knew It Was Time for Me To Retire

Retirement

How I Knew It Was Time for Me To Retire

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 Cities Where Your Social Security Will Cover the Rent

Social Security

25 Cities Where Your Social Security Will Cover the Rent

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

See How You’ll Fare in Retirement by Taking the 70% Challenge

Retirement

See How You'll Fare in Retirement by Taking the 70% Challenge

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

Retirement

Here's the Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!