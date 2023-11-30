Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

East Coast vs. West Coast: Comparing Retirement Ages and Savings in 2023

2 min Read
By Nicholas Morine, AI Editor
Inspired mature grey-haired woman fashion designer thinking on new creative ideas at workplace.
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement is a significant milestone, and the age at which people choose to retire can vary greatly depending on their location. In 2023, the retirement landscape shows some interesting trends between the East Coast and West Coast of the United States.

Average Retirement Age: East Coast vs West Coast

According to Madison Trust Company, the average retirement age in the United States is 64 years old. However, this varies across states, with the youngest average retirement ages in Alaska and West Virginia at 61, and the oldest in the District of Columbia at 67. States like Hawaii, Massachusetts, and South Dakota follow closely with an average age of 66.

On the East Coast, states like Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, Vermont, and Rhode Island have an average retirement age of 65. In contrast, West Coast states like California and Washington have an average retirement age of 64, with Oregon slightly lower at 63.

Also: 5 Places to Retire That Are Just Like North Carolina but Way Cheaper

Retirement Savings: A Coastal Comparison

When it comes to retirement savings, Empower’s The Currency reveals some intriguing data. Connecticut leads the East Coast with an average retirement savings of $545,754. Other East Coast states with high average savings include New Jersey ($514,245) and New Hampshire ($512,781).

On the West Coast, Alaska stands out with an average balance of $503,822. However, states like California ($452,135) and Oregon ($452,558) show lower average savings compared to their East Coast counterparts.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Factors Influencing Retirement Age and Savings in America

Several factors influence these retirement trends. The cost of living, state tax burdens, and income levels play significant roles. For instance, states with higher costs of living and favorable tax laws, like Alaska, might see higher retirement savings. In contrast, states with lower costs of living, like Mississippi, might have lower retirement savings requirements.

The retirement age and savings in the United States vary significantly between the East and West Coasts. While the average retirement age hovers around the mid-60s, the amount saved for retirement shows a marked difference, with East Coast states generally having higher savings. These differences highlight the importance of tailored retirement planning based on individual state characteristics and personal financial goals.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

