Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Goodbye Florida: 5 Reasons Retirees Are Fleeing to North Carolina

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida, known as the haven for retirees with its warm climate and palm-lined streets, is now witnessing a change in trend. While it still remains a popular choice, more and more seniors are setting their sights on the picturesque landscapes of North Carolina.

Growing Senior Community:

In 2021, North Carolina recorded a substantial net migration of nearly 19,000 seniors. This significant influx has contributed to the establishment of a robust senior community in the state, providing newcomers with a sense of belonging and support.

Coastal Charm of Wilmington:

Wilmington, NC stands out as a prime destination. It boasts the highest percentage of senior residents among our top ten cities, with seniors making up nearly 27% of its total population. The coastal city’s subtropical climate and beautiful beaches are a magnet for retirees seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Impressive Retention Rates:

Wilmington’s low emigration rate is a testament to the satisfaction of its senior residents. In 2021, the city had a net migration of 992 seniors, with only a minimal number choosing to move to another state. This indicates the city’s ability to meet the needs and expectations of its older population, making it a favorable option for retirees.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Low Cost of Living in Raleigh:

Raleigh, another city in North Carolina, is gaining attention for its affordability. Despite being a landlocked city, Raleigh’s relatively low cost of living is a significant draw for seniors on a fixed income. The city reported an exceptionally low emigration rate in 2021, further highlighting its appeal among the retiree demographic.

Diverse Landscape:

North Carolina offers a diverse landscape, from the serene beaches of Wilmington to the bustling activity in Raleigh. This diversity provides retirees with a wealth of options for leisure, exploration, and lifestyle, catering to a wide range of preferences and interests.

As seniors in the United States consider their options for retirement destinations, North Carolina is emerging as a standout choice. The state’s growing senior community, the coastal allure of Wilmington, impressive retention rates, affordability in cities like Raleigh, and diverse landscapes make it an increasingly attractive destination for retirees seeking a balanced and fulfilling post-retirement life.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Much Would You Have for Retirement If You Saved $100 a Month?

Retirement

How Much Would You Have for Retirement If You Saved $100 a Month?

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

All the States That Provide Tax Breaks for Seniors

Retirement

All the States That Provide Tax Breaks for Seniors

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Only 13% Know the Answer to Crucial Retirement Age Question — Are You One of Them?

Social Security

Social Security: Only 13% Know the Answer to Crucial Retirement Age Question -- Are You One of Them?

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Maximizing Social Security: How Avoiding These 7 Mistakes Can Add $120K to Your Nest Egg

Social Security

Maximizing Social Security: How Avoiding These 7 Mistakes Can Add $120K to Your Nest Egg

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Suze Orman’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Suze Orman's Social Security Check?

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh, Suze Orman and More Top Money Experts Share Their Best Social Security Advice

Social Security

Jaspreet Singh, Suze Orman and More Top Money Experts Share Their Best Social Security Advice

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

Retirement

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

Retirement

I'm a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks in September?

Social Security

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks in September?

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Could Social Security Checks Be Stopped With a Government Shutdown?

Social Security

Could Social Security Checks Be Stopped With a Government Shutdown?

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Benefits Won’t Be Impacted by Government Shutdown — but Food Stamps Are a Different Story

Social Security

Social Security Benefits Won't Be Impacted by Government Shutdown -- but Food Stamps Are a Different Story

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Why It’s Wise To Convert 10% of Your 401(k) Into a Roth IRA Each Year

Retirement

I'm a Financial Advisor: Why It's Wise To Convert 10% of Your 401(k) Into a Roth IRA Each Year

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Loopholes Experts Want You To Know

Social Security

4 Social Security Loopholes Experts Want You To Know

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!