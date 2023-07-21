Get Greedy in Retirement: Ways to Milk Your Home Equity for All Its Worth

As the golden years approach, or if they’re already upon you, finding additional sources of income becomes a top priority for many retirees. If you’re a homeowner, one of the most valuable resources you may have at your disposal is your home equity.

It’s more than just a house — it’s a potential gold mine that can provide you with financial security during your retirement years. Here are some smart strategies to maximize your home equity.

Making the Most of Your Home’s Value

One of the simplest ways to tap into your home equity is to sell your home, particularly if its value has appreciated significantly.

This could allow you to downsize to a smaller, less expensive home and pocket the difference. But what if you love where you live and can’t imagine moving out? Don’t worry, there are other ways to squeeze every penny from your home equity without having to pack up and move.

The Power of Reverse Mortgages

Reverse mortgages are a viable option for many retirees. This type of loan, which is only available to homeowners aged 62 or older, allows you to convert part of your home equity into tax-free cash without the need to sell the home, give up the title, or take on a new monthly mortgage payment.

The loan is repaid when the last borrower leaves the home. While this can be a beneficial strategy, it’s important to consider the fees and potential impact on your estate.

Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A HELOC works similarly to a credit card. You’re given a limit you can borrow against when you need money.

Unlike a home equity loan, where you receive a lump sum upfront, a HELOC allows you to draw on the line of credit as you need it, giving you flexibility in your spending. Plus, you’ll only pay interest on the money you draw.

Rent Out a Portion of Your Home

If you have extra space in your home, why not make it work for you? Renting out a portion of your home, such as a basement or a room, can provide a steady stream of income.

Alternatively, you might consider a short-term rental platform like Airbnb, which could be especially profitable if you live in a tourist area.

Consider a Home Equity Loan

A home equity loan allows you to borrow a lump sum of money based on the equity you’ve built in your home. While it comes with interest and monthly payments, it can be a viable way to finance large expenses, such as a home renovation which could further increase your home’s value.

Lease Your Home

If you have another place to live–perhaps you can move in with family, or you’ve got a second home–you might consider leasing your primary residence. This would provide you with a consistent monthly income while allowing you to retain ownership of your property.

Opt for a Sale-Leaseback

A sale-leaseback agreement involves selling your home and then leasing it back from the new owner. This allows you to tap into your home equity while continuing to live in your home, typically for a fixed period.

Getting “greedy” in retirement isn’t about being selfish or unreasonable–it’s about making the most of the resources you have at your disposal. Your home equity is a financial reservoir that can be tapped in various ways to ensure you have the comfortable retirement you deserve.

As with any financial decision, always consult with a financial advisor to understand the potential benefits and risks before making a choice.

