How Much It Costs to Retire in Asia’s Five Biggest Cities

Navigating the financial landscape of retirement in Asia’s bustling metropolises can be complex, yet fascinating. The cost of living in any city depends on many factors including spending habits, savings, location in the city, but we’ve rounded the average spending for retirees in these cities to give the most precise data.

With the help of data sourced from SmartAsset and Numbeo to find the average monthly cost for single retirees retiring in these cities, and the help of ChatGPT, we explore the cost of living and housing, along with a brief look at the tax and healthcare systems in five major Asian cities.

Each city offers a unique blend of cultural experiences and practical considerations for retirees.

1. Tokyo, Japan Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $918

$918 Average monthly cost one-bedroom rent: $726

$726 Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,644

$1,644 Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $3,288 In Tokyo, the blend of efficient public healthcare and a robust tax system shapes the retirement scenario. Expats face varying tax obligations based on their residency status. Tokyo’s healthcare system ranks highly globally, offering substantial government support in medical expenses.

2. Osaka, Japan Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $815

$815 Average monthly cost one-bedroom rent: $570

$570 Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,385

$1,385 Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $2,770 Osaka shares Japan’s commendable healthcare system and complex tax structure. Retirees in Osaka benefit from affordable living costs relative to Tokyo, alongside access to a high-quality healthcare system heavily subsidized by the government.

3. Shanghai, China Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $677

$677 Cost of average one-bedroom rent: $986

$986 Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,663

$1,663 Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $3,326 Shanghai presents a diverse healthcare landscape, with quality varying between urban and rural areas. Expats face distinct tax rules based on residency status. In Shanghai, international hospitals offer services at Western standards, though private insurance is advisable due to limited government coverage.

4. Beijing, China Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $650

$650 Cost of average one-bedroom rent: $960

$960 Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,610

$1,610 Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $3,220 In Beijing, the cost of living for retirees is relatively moderate. The healthcare system, similar to Shanghai, offers state-of-the-art facilities in urban areas. Foreign retirees need to navigate China’s tax system carefully, with implications based on their residency status.

5. Mumbai, India Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $399

$399 Cost of average one-bedroom rent: $580

$580 Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $979

$979 Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $1,958 Mumbai offers an affordable retirement option with its low cost of living. India’s healthcare system is a mix of free public healthcare and private-sector services. Tax regulations for expats are relatively straightforward, with income earned in India being taxable.

Each of these Asian cities offers unique experiences and challenges for retirees, from the bustling streets of Tokyo to the vibrant culture of Mumbai. Understanding the nuances of each location’s tax, expat plan, and healthcare systems is crucial for a comfortable and financially secure retirement.

Data for rent and cost of living sourced from SmartAsset and Numbeo. Rest of data sourced from ChatGPT.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

