Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How Much It Costs to Retire in Asia’s Five Biggest Cities

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
A retired couple smiles while standing outside during a trip.

Navigating the financial landscape of retirement in Asia’s bustling metropolises can be complex, yet fascinating. The cost of living in any city depends on many factors including spending habits, savings, location in the city, but we’ve rounded the average spending for retirees in these cities to give the most precise data.

With the help of data sourced from SmartAsset and Numbeo to find the average monthly cost for single retirees retiring in these cities, and the help of ChatGPT, we explore the cost of living and housing, along with a brief look at the tax and healthcare systems in five major Asian cities.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Each city offers a unique blend of cultural experiences and practical considerations for retirees.

1. Tokyo, Japan

  • Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $918
  • Average monthly cost one-bedroom rent: $726
  • Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,644
  • Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $3,288

In Tokyo, the blend of efficient public healthcare and a robust tax system shapes the retirement scenario. Expats face varying tax obligations based on their residency status. Tokyo’s healthcare system ranks highly globally, offering substantial government support in medical expenses.

2. Osaka, Japan

  • Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $815
  • Average monthly cost one-bedroom rent: $570
  • Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,385
  • Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $2,770

Osaka shares Japan’s commendable healthcare system and complex tax structure. Retirees in Osaka benefit from affordable living costs relative to Tokyo, alongside access to a high-quality healthcare system heavily subsidized by the government.

3. Shanghai, China

  • Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $677
  • Cost of average one-bedroom rent: $986
  • Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,663
  • Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $3,326

Shanghai presents a diverse healthcare landscape, with quality varying between urban and rural areas. Expats face distinct tax rules based on residency status. In Shanghai, international hospitals offer services at Western standards, though private insurance is advisable due to limited government coverage.

4. Beijing, China

  • Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $650
  • Cost of average one-bedroom rent: $960
  • Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $1,610
  • Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $3,220

In Beijing, the cost of living for retirees is relatively moderate. The healthcare system, similar to Shanghai, offers state-of-the-art facilities in urban areas. Foreign retirees need to navigate China’s tax system carefully, with implications based on their residency status.

Are You Retirement Ready?

5. Mumbai, India

  • Average monthly cost of living for a single retiree (not including rent): $399
  • Cost of average one-bedroom rent: $580
  • Average monthly cost in total for average single retiree: $979
  • Average monthly cost in total for average married retirees: $1,958

Mumbai offers an affordable retirement option with its low cost of living. India’s healthcare system is a mix of free public healthcare and private-sector services. Tax regulations for expats are relatively straightforward, with income earned in India being taxable.

Each of these Asian cities offers unique experiences and challenges for retirees, from the bustling streets of Tokyo to the vibrant culture of Mumbai. Understanding the nuances of each location’s tax, expat plan, and healthcare systems is crucial for a comfortable and financially secure retirement.

Data for rent and cost of living sourced from SmartAsset and Numbeo. Rest of data sourced from ChatGPT.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Texas for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Texas for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

20 Best Suburbs for Retirees

Retirement

20 Best Suburbs for Retirees

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Many Social Security Recipients Will Owe Taxes for the First Time — Here’s What to Expect

Social Security

Many Social Security Recipients Will Owe Taxes for the First Time -- Here's What to Expect

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Retired Early: The Best Investments That Got Me There

Retirement

I Retired Early: The Best Investments That Got Me There

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

3 Pros and 3 Cons of Retiring Late

Retirement

3 Pros and 3 Cons of Retiring Late

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where You Need More Than $1 Million To Retire

Retirement

10 Cities Where You Need More Than $1 Million To Retire

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Safest Places To Retire in the US for Under $2,000 a Month

Retirement

7 Safest Places To Retire in the US for Under $2,000 a Month

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

Retirement

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Retirement

How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Has Not Been Enhanced in Over 50 Years — Where Battle Lines Stand as Congress Urged To Vote on Cuts

Social Security

Social Security Has Not Been Enhanced in Over 50 Years -- Where Battle Lines Stand as Congress Urged To Vote on Cuts

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 10 Best Florida Cities for Retirement in 2024

Retirement

These Are the 10 Best Florida Cities for Retirement in 2024

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Minimum You Need Saved for Retirement in Every State

Retirement

This Is the Minimum You Need Saved for Retirement in Every State

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Oklahoma for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Oklahoma for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Expenses That Will Drain Your Retirement Savings the Fastest

Retirement

7 Expenses That Will Drain Your Retirement Savings the Fastest

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!