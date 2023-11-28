How To Retire in Your 40s By ‘Super Saving’

vorDa / iStock.com

In an era where financial independence is a growing aspiration, retiring in your 40s is no longer a mere fantasy but a feasible goal for those who adopt a disciplined approach to saving and investing.

The Mad Fientist’s Insights on Early Retirement

Brandon Ganch, known as “The Mad Fientist” in financial independence circles, has dedicated over a decade to exploring and experimenting with strategies for early retirement. His journey, now in reflection in his forties, offers valuable lessons. In a discussion on the BiggerPockets Money Podcast, he delved into the intricacies of early retirement planning, emphasizing the need for a personalized approach rather than a one-size-fits-all strategy. His insights challenge conventional retirement planning norms and encourage individuals to tailor their retirement strategies to their unique circumstances and goals.

As the BiggerPockets blog detailed of Ganch:

“After tinkering with the beloved and rarely challenged 4% rule, Brandon decided it was time to sit down and calculate how much you really need to retire early. For decades, financial freedom chasers have been breaking their backs, trying to have as much stashed away as possible to enjoy their well-earned time off from work. But, it turns out that this number might be overinflated, and you can retire with much less than you think. That means your early retirement timeline just got a LOT shorter.”

The Philosophy of ‘Super Saving’

“Super Saving” is a holistic approach to financial planning that goes beyond mere frugality. During a BiggerPockets podcast on YouTube, the host spoke to former corporate worker Arik Peterson, who agreed with many of Ganch’s premises. Put broadly, Super Saving encompasses a range of strategies designed to maximize savings and optimize investments. Key components include:

Personalizing Retirement Strategies: Adapting traditional retirement rules like the 4% rule to better suit individual financial situations and goals.

Adapting traditional retirement rules like the 4% rule to better suit individual financial situations and goals. Investment Diversification: Building a resilient investment portfolio that can withstand market fluctuations and economic downturns.

Building a resilient investment portfolio that can withstand market fluctuations and economic downturns. Lifestyle Choices: Embracing a lifestyle that prioritizes saving without compromising on the quality of life.

Embracing a lifestyle that prioritizes saving without compromising on the quality of life. Market Volatility Preparedness: Developing a financial buffer to safeguard against market volatility and economic uncertainties.

Developing a financial buffer to safeguard against market volatility and economic uncertainties. Balancing Saving and Enjoyment: Finding a harmonious balance between saving for the future and enjoying the present.

FIRE: LeanFIRE, FatFire

U.S. News & World Report (USN) provided insights from individuals who have successfully retired by 40. These stories highlight the importance of strategic financial planning and lifestyle adjustments in achieving early retirement. The outlet underscored the diversity of approaches within the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, ranging from LeanFIRE, which focuses on minimalistic living, to FatFIRE, which allows for a more comfortable retirement lifestyle.

Both approaches involve some degree of Super Saving principles in order to succeed, though FIRE followers do not always abide by all of the line items outlined above.

“The first step to retiring by 40 is choosing your FIRE style. There are two forms of FIRE early retirement: LeanFIRE focuses on keeping retirement expenses low (according to the LeanFIRE Reddit community, that’s under $50,000 per year) so you can retire with less in savings… FatFIRE, on the other hand, is for early retirees who want a more cushy retirement lifestyle (think an annual expense budget of $150,000 and up) and are willing to save up to provide for it. ‘LeanFIRE types would benefit more from setting up side-hustle income streams before retirement,’ says LeanFIRE-ee Steve Adcock,” per USN.

Crafting a Personalized Path to Early Retirement

Retiring in your 40s through “Super Saving” is a journey that demands a thoughtful and personalized approach. It involves a blend of disciplined saving, strategic investing, and a lifestyle that values both future security and present enjoyment. Drawing on the wisdom of financial experts and the experiences of those who have achieved early retirement, this goal becomes not just a dream, but a practical and achievable plan.

