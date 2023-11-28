Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How To Retire in Your 40s By ‘Super Saving’

4 min Read
By Nicholas Morine, AI Editor
Couple having a video call on their laptop stock photo
vorDa / iStock.com

In an era where financial independence is a growing aspiration, retiring in your 40s is no longer a mere fantasy but a feasible goal for those who adopt a disciplined approach to saving and investing.

The Mad Fientist’s Insights on Early Retirement

Brandon Ganch, known as “The Mad Fientist” in financial independence circles, has dedicated over a decade to exploring and experimenting with strategies for early retirement. His journey, now in reflection in his forties, offers valuable lessons. In a discussion on the BiggerPockets Money Podcast, he delved into the intricacies of early retirement planning, emphasizing the need for a personalized approach rather than a one-size-fits-all strategy. His insights challenge conventional retirement planning norms and encourage individuals to tailor their retirement strategies to their unique circumstances and goals.

As the BiggerPockets blog detailed of Ganch:

“After tinkering with the beloved and rarely challenged 4% rule, Brandon decided it was time to sit down and calculate how much you really need to retire early. For decades, financial freedom chasers have been breaking their backs, trying to have as much stashed away as possible to enjoy their well-earned time off from work. But, it turns out that this number might be overinflated, and you can retire with much less than you think. That means your early retirement timeline just got a LOT shorter.”

Dave Ramsey: 6 Biggest Retirement Myths You Should Stop Believing

The Philosophy of ‘Super Saving’

“Super Saving” is a holistic approach to financial planning that goes beyond mere frugality. During a BiggerPockets podcast on YouTube, the host spoke to former corporate worker Arik Peterson, who agreed with many of Ganch’s premises. Put broadly, Super Saving encompasses a range of strategies designed to maximize savings and optimize investments. Key components include:

  • Personalizing Retirement Strategies: Adapting traditional retirement rules like the 4% rule to better suit individual financial situations and goals.
  • Investment Diversification: Building a resilient investment portfolio that can withstand market fluctuations and economic downturns.
  • Lifestyle Choices: Embracing a lifestyle that prioritizes saving without compromising on the quality of life.
  • Market Volatility Preparedness: Developing a financial buffer to safeguard against market volatility and economic uncertainties.
  • Balancing Saving and Enjoyment: Finding a harmonious balance between saving for the future and enjoying the present.
Are You Retirement Ready?

FIRE: LeanFIRE, FatFire

U.S. News & World Report (USN) provided insights from individuals who have successfully retired by 40. These stories highlight the importance of strategic financial planning and lifestyle adjustments in achieving early retirement. The outlet underscored the diversity of approaches within the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, ranging from LeanFIRE, which focuses on minimalistic living, to FatFIRE, which allows for a more comfortable retirement lifestyle.

Both approaches involve some degree of Super Saving principles in order to succeed, though FIRE followers do not always abide by all of the line items outlined above.

“The first step to retiring by 40 is choosing your FIRE style. There are two forms of FIRE early retirement: LeanFIRE focuses on keeping retirement expenses low (according to the LeanFIRE Reddit community, that’s under $50,000 per year) so you can retire with less in savings… FatFIRE, on the other hand, is for early retirees who want a more cushy retirement lifestyle (think an annual expense budget of $150,000 and up) and are willing to save up to provide for it. ‘LeanFIRE types would benefit more from setting up side-hustle income streams before retirement,’ says LeanFIRE-ee Steve Adcock,” per USN.

Crafting a Personalized Path to Early Retirement

Retiring in your 40s through “Super Saving” is a journey that demands a thoughtful and personalized approach. It involves a blend of disciplined saving, strategic investing, and a lifestyle that values both future security and present enjoyment. Drawing on the wisdom of financial experts and the experiences of those who have achieved early retirement, this goal becomes not just a dream, but a practical and achievable plan.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

6 Warning Signs You Are Not Prepared for Possible Social Security Cuts

Social Security

6 Warning Signs You Are Not Prepared for Possible Social Security Cuts

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Unlocking the Path to a Wealthy Retirement: 5 Crucial Keys

Retirement

Unlocking the Path to a Wealthy Retirement: 5 Crucial Keys

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Retirement

These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

November 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

All the States That Provide Tax Breaks for Seniors

Retirement

All the States That Provide Tax Breaks for Seniors

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Bill Clinton’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Bill Clinton's Social Security Check?

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Places To Retire That Are Just Like the US But Way Cheaper

Retirement

4 Places To Retire That Are Just Like the US But Way Cheaper

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: ‘Democrats Want To Expand, Republicans Want To Cut’ Could Be Key Argument in 2024 Election

Social Security

Social Security: 'Democrats Want To Expand, Republicans Want To Cut' Could Be Key Argument in 2024 Election

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Texas But Even Cheaper

Retirement

8 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Texas But Even Cheaper

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Experts: Cut These 5 Expenses To Stretch Your Savings

Retirement

Retirement Experts: Cut These 5 Expenses To Stretch Your Savings

November 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement on a Budget: 5 Hobbies That Won’t Empty Your Pockets

Retirement

Retirement on a Budget: 5 Hobbies That Won't Empty Your Pockets

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Experts Say Eliminating These 9 Bad Money Habits Is Key

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Experts Say Eliminating These 9 Bad Money Habits Is Key

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Changes That Retirees Should Know Before 2024 Comes

Social Security

4 Social Security Changes That Retirees Should Know Before 2024 Comes

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

Retirement

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Settling

November 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Places in Louisiana for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Places in Louisiana for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!