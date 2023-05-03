Humans Can Live To Be 115, Says New Report — Here’s How To Fund a Retirement That Lasts as Long as You

One thing we know about human life is that people are living longer now than they used to thanks to advances in medicine, nutrition, healthcare and technology. The average global life expectancy from birth is about 73 years, according to United Nations data cited by the Macrotrends website. That’s up from 45.5 years in 1950.

What this all means is that some people could find themselves living in retirement for half-a-century or longer — which puts even more pressure on them to come up with the right retirement savings strategy.

How Long Can You Live?

The global life expectancy increased by roughly six years from 2000 to 2019 alone, the World Health Organization reported. And life expectancies go up the longer you live. Americans who reach age 65 can expect to live another 19 years, according to the Social Security Administration.

In some cases, people are living a lot longer than that.

Business Insider recently reported that the maximum number of years you can expect to live is around 115. But even that’s a fluid number. Research conducted by the University of Georgia’s Dr. David McCarthy and the University of South Florida’s Po-Lin Wang found that the oldest cohorts born between 1910 and 1950 could “regularly live to 120 or beyond.”

Meanwhile, separate research published on the Nature website a couple of years ago found that the human aging process — referred to as the dynamic organism state indicator (DOSI) — could eventually remain resilient for as long as 150 years. Theoretically, some babies born in 2023 might still be around in 2173.

What a Long Life Means for Retirement

As MassMutual noted in a recent blog, when people live into their 90s and beyond, “old philosophies on retirement financial planning go out the window.”

One of those philosophies is that you can depend on Social Security benefits to get you through retirement. For many Americans, that’s simply not the case anymore. For one thing, Social Security cost-of-living adjustments don’t always keep up with inflation

What’s more, future Social Security recipients will likely face a reduction in monthly payments when the program’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund runs out of money, which could happen as soon as 2032 or 2033. When it does happen, Social Security will have to rely solely on payroll taxes, which currently cover only about 77% of benefits.

Most Americans can do themselves a big favor by waiting as long as possible to claim Social Security benefits. Even after you reach full retirement age, your benefit will rise by 8% for each year you wait to file until age 70.

If you have an employer-sponsored retirement account, aim to max out your annual contributions to it. The maximum contribution that an employee can make to a 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is $22,500 for the 2023 tax year, an increase of $2,000 from 2022.

Another move recommended by MassMutual is making catch-up contributions to your 401(k), which is an option available to workers age 50 and older. This is a good time to do it, too. The catch-up contribution limit is $7,500 in 2023, up from $6,500 in 2022.

MassMutual also advises reining in your budget, which will help you learn how to spend less before you retire. Beyond that, now is a good time to explore additional benefit and income sources. This could come in the form of side gigs, new investments or additional savings accounts.

In terms of savings — now might also be a good time to kick up your savings rate. You should already aim to save 10% to 15% of your salary for retirement, Forbes reported. If you have the financial wherewithal to do so, try upping that to 20% or higher.

Forbes also recommends buying “longevity insurance” in the form of a deferred annuity that will make regular payments in your senior years. You can usually buy one with a single premium payment.

“Having a new income source kick in if you make it to 85 is a great stop-gap to have in place,” Chad Parks, CEO of Ubiquity Retirement + Savings, told Forbes.

