Retirement / Planning

Humphrey Yang: 3 Questions To Answer Before Deciding When You Can Retire

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy senior man and woman couple sitting, smiling and laughing on a sunny beach.
dmbaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The topic of retirement often brings with it a sense of anticipation mixed with uncertainty. It’s a phase of life where the routine hustle takes a back seat, allowing more room for leisure and personal pursuits. However, the journey to retirement requires meticulous planning.

Financial expert Humphrey Yang provides a roadmap for those looking to understand when they can realistically retire. His guidance revolves around three questions which, when answered, can provide a clearer picture of your retirement trajectory.

1. What Are Your Annual Expenses?

The first step toward a well-planned retirement is gaining a clear understanding of your yearly expenses, says Yang during an episode of his show. This is a cornerstone as it directly influences the amount you need to have saved up for a comfortable retired life.

It’s recommended to have a withdrawal rate of 4% from your retirement savings each year to ensure a sustainable lifestyle without exhausting your funds. To achieve this, multiply your annual expenses by 25 to determine the total savings (the nest egg) you’ll need to amass before considering retirement.

2. What Is Your Savings Rate?

The speed at which you can reach your retirement goal is significantly affected by your savings rate. Higher savings rates not only accelerate the growth of your retirement fund but also train you to live within a budget, which is a valuable skill for a worry-free retirement. The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community, for instance, advocates for a savings rate of 30% to 70%, showcasing a dedicated approach toward early retirement.

3. What Is Your Current Income?

Your current income is the fuel driving your journey to retirement. A higher income can shorten this journey considerably, provided your expenses remain in check. Yang also introduces a creative idea for individuals in professions with limited income growth, like teaching. By relocating to regions with higher pay scales for a few years, you can boost your savings significantly, thereby moving closer to your retirement goals.

Embracing Flexibility and Planning

Yang emphasizes the importance of flexibility in retirement planning. Life is dynamic, and so are your financial circumstances. Re-evaluating your retirement plans annually can be a smart move. Moreover, understanding the impact of life decisions, like marriage and having children, on your retirement plans is crucial.

Furthermore, keeping investment fees low, avoiding bad debts, and not attempting to time the market are other prudent practices Yang suggests.

The Bottom Line

Retirement planning is a nuanced process that requires a blend of self-awareness, discipline, and smart financial management. Answering the three critical questions regarding yearly expenses, savings rate, and current income, along with embracing a flexible approach, can significantly demystify the retirement planning process. Yang’s insight provides a practical framework that encourages individuals to take control of their retirement narrative, ensuring a secure and enjoyable post-retirement life.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

