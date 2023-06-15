Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How Lack of Financial Literacy Is Negatively Affecting Americans’ Retirement Savings

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Serious asian family counting monthly expenses, kitchen interior stock photo
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

With inflation dominating the financial lives of Americans in 2022, workers and retirees of all ages cut their retirement savings, struggled with debt and found it difficult to make ends meet. According to a recent Federal Reserve study, those with low levels of financial literacy found it even harder to cope and save for retirement.

According to the Fed’s Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households report, an annual barometer of U.S. adults’ economic health, financial literacy is directly correlated to the involvement in household financial decision-making and the comfort level in managing investments.

To gauge individuals’ financial knowledge, survey participants were asked questions about interest, inflation and risk diversification. Adults who said they made most of the financial decisions in their household or who shared in these decisions with someone else answered 62% and 63% of financial literacy questions correctly, respectively.

Less than half (49%) got fewer questions right. Furthermore, less respondents (63%) who “expressed little of no comfort” with managing their investments answered financial literacy questions correctly, compared with 77% who were untroubled by maintaining their investments.

Are You Retirement Ready?

While the Fed study linked a lack of knowledge to participating in financial decision-making and managing investments, it also found that retirees with private income, like investments and pensions, reported higher levels of financial well-being than those who relied solely on Social Security. Among non-retirees, fewer respondents admitted their retirement saving was on track in 2022 (31%) than it was in 2021 (40%).

To see how a lack of financial literacy is negatively impacting Americans’ retirement savings, we can turn to a couple of other studies for support.

Our own 2023 GOBankingRates Financial Literacy in the U.S. study, conducted in March 2023, found that 57% of Americans believed that a lack of financial understanding has impacted their ability to financially prepare for the future. Sixty-two percent of respondents claimed their absence of financial knowledge has cost them real money, with losses up to $10,000.

According to the 7th annual TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index (P-Fin), 25% of workers decreased their retirement savings because of financial pressures created by inflation. More importantly, the P-Fin found that Americans with a very low level of financial literacy are twice as likely to have cut their retirement savings, and more than four times as likely to have ceased saving for retirement compared to survey respondents with very high levels of financial literacy.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much Cash Baby Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years
Know: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

“Every year we say the findings are troubling, but this year, more than ever, we see how low levels of financial literacy in a volatile economy can lead to problems,” said Annamaria Lusardi, University Professor at GW and GFLEC’s Academic Director. “It’s important we focus on helping people of all ages, races and genders, especially the ones who are the most vulnerable.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

9 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

Social Security

9 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Social Security

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

Retirement

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone

Retirement

The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

Retirement

Retirees Confess What They Wish They'd Done With Their Money

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says 401(k)s Have a Big Tax Downside – Pick This Retirement Plan Instead

Retirement

Dave Ramsey Says 401(k)s Have a Big Tax Downside - Pick This Retirement Plan Instead

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Claim Social Security if You’re 62 and Ready To Retire?

Social Security

Should You Claim Social Security if You're 62 and Ready To Retire?

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Forced To Retire Early? 4 Steps To Secure Your Finances

Retirement

Forced To Retire Early? 4 Steps To Secure Your Finances

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s Voting History With Social Security and What It Means for Millennials

Social Security

Biden's Voting History With Social Security and What It Means for Millennials

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in Summer 2023

Social Security

6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in Summer 2023

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

2024 Social Security COLA Could Drop by 5% — Can Biden Do Anything To Stop the Decrease?

Social Security

2024 Social Security COLA Could Drop by 5% -- Can Biden Do Anything To Stop the Decrease?

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 3 Ways You Can Beat the Average Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here Are 3 Ways You Can Beat the Average Social Security Benefit

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons You Possibly Won’t Get Social Security

Social Security

6 Reasons You Possibly Won't Get Social Security

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Top 20 US Vacation Cities for Boomers Based on 4 Critical Factors

Retirement

The Top 20 US Vacation Cities for Boomers Based on 4 Critical Factors

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!