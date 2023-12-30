Marriage Kids and Money Show: 8 Healthcare Options for Early Retirees

PixelsEffect / iStock.com

Early retirement is the dream for many people — after all, the sooner you retire, the sooner you can start enjoying a life of freedom and leisure.

Yet retiring comes with quite a few costs, including healthcare. If you wait to retire at 65, you’ll generally become eligible for Medicare. However, if you’re thinking about retiring before that, you’ll need to consider other healthcare options. Otherwise, you could end up facing overwhelming medical debt in your later years.

According to the Andy Hill, host of the popular lifestyle and finance podcast/YouTube channel “Marriage Kids and Money,” there are several health insurance options available to early retirees. Before you make the leap and retire, here are his suggestions for your next move.

1. Marketplace Health Insurance

You can purchase a health insurance plan from the Health Insurance Marketplace, a service that helps individuals find affordable health insurance plans. While you’ll need to shop around and find a policy that suits your needs and budget, this can be an effective way of getting the coverage you need at a reasonable price point.

Keep in mind that Marketplace plans sometimes come with high deductibles or other out-of-pocket costs, much of which is determined by your income and household size. If you plan on living on a fixed or low income during retirement, you could be eligible for a plan with premium tax credits or savings opportunities. In other words, you could get health insurance at a very low cost.

When shopping for health insurance, be sure to consider your current health, as well as any health conditions that are prevalent in your family. If you can afford it, it might be worth going with a more expensive plan with lower deductibles and copays.

2. Private Health Insurance Plan

If you earn too much money or don’t like any of the available options on the Marketplace, you can instead opt for a private health insurance policy. You can compare several private insurance plans to see what they cost and what they cover. Just remember that private health insurance providers usually won’t offer premium tax credits — meaning you could end up spending more money on a policy than if you were to go with one on the Marketplace.

3. Partner’s Healthcare Plan

Does your partner or spouse have health insurance? If so, you might be able to get on their policy and get your coverage that way.

You’ll need to check with your partner about what their policy covers, and whether or not they can add another beneficiary or policy holder. Depending on their plan, you might only be able to enroll at certain times of the year, so keep this in mind.

4. COBRA

The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, lets you keep your employer-based health insurance for a certain period of time after leaving your job — usually around 18 months. There are certain eligibility requirements and restrictions, however. For example, you’ll typically need to pay the full premium plus administrative fees every month. You’ll also need to prove that you lost your job due to a qualifying event, like a sudden layoff or reduction of work hours.

COBRA is generally best as a short-term or temporary solution. If you’re considering early retirement and are eligible for COBRA, you’ll still need to consider other long-term options to get you through your retirement years.

5. Barista FIRE (Part-Time Employment)

FIRE stands for “financial independence, retire early.” But when health insurance is a concern, you might want to consider what Hill called “Barista FIRE” instead.

Barista FIRE is essentially a hybrid between true FIRE and full-time employment. With it, you still work on a part-time basis, potentially enough to get a subsidized health insurance plan through your employer.

Working part-time has the added benefit of giving you supplemental income without the heavy workload. Rather than having to work 9-5 workweeks, you can work fewer hours and still have time to enjoy a partial early retirement lifestyle. Plus, you can cut down on how much you withdraw from your retirement savings. Moreover, if you do it until you’re 65, you can even become eligible for Medicare.

Not every employer offers health insurance to part-time employees, so you’ll need to check out your options.

6. Health Share Plan

With a health share plan, you can get health care coverage for the things you actually need and use. These plans tend to be cheaper than private health insurance policies, making them another solid option for early retirees.

Health share plans aren’t health insurance in the same way as most of the other options on this list, however. With one, a group of people pools their money together to help cover each other’s medical expenses. Most of these plans only cover basic and catastrophic treatments. You’ll need to check with the specific plan about how it works and any restrictions or eligibility requirements it may have. You’ll also need to contribute a certain amount of your own money into the plan before receiving coverage.

7. Employer-sponsored Health Insurance Benefit

Some companies will offer continued health care coverage, or pay a portion of your monthly premium, after you retire. If your current employer offers health insurance, see if you can retain coverage once you leave your job.

Of course, certain limitations and restrictions will apply. Additionally, this benefit is primarily meant to supplement your other health insurance, like Medicare. Review your employer’s policy carefully and consider whether this option works for you and your family.

8. Medicaid

Medicaid offers affordable health insurance to eligible Americans, including low-income households, elderly individuals, and pregnant women. Unlike Medicare, Medicaid is generally available to people under the age of 65 — provided they meet the income limits and other criteria. Although it’s a federal program, Medicaid is offered at the state level. What this means is that your coverage options will likely vary based on where you live.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, you can still get health insurance if you retire early. Your options could include Medicaid, Marketplace plans, health share plans, COBRA, and getting on your spouse’s policy.

Having the right health insurance plan now could potentially save you financially down the road. That’s why it’s important to weigh your options carefully when choosing one. If all else fails, or if you’re not quite set on any one plan, you may want to consider working part-time for a company that offers a subsidized policy.

