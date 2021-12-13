Men Become More Dependent on Family After Retirement

Looking at the different ways men and women react to retirement, a recent University of Wisconsin sociology study discovered that men “become more dependent on family” after retirement.

Men aren’t necessarily financially dependent on other family members once they’ve stopped working. Rather, they rely more on their friends, adult children and extended family to help them fill empty space, according to the Squared Away Blog from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

The survey found that retired men are also more likely to give money to their children or other family members. While the survey doesn’t say that retired men with disposable income are aiming to “buy” time or attention from family members, it does imply that holding wealth in retirement could reduce stress and ease the way for retired men to focus on what has always mattered to them — family and friends — but may have gotten lost in the day-to-day grind of earning a living.

On the other hand, women, who have traditionally taken on more of the responsibility of maintaining relationships, don’t find themselves reaching out any more or less frequently to loved ones. There is one notable exception: Women in retirement often spend more time taking care of their grandchildren.

