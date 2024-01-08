This Is the Minimum You Need Saved for Retirement in Every State
Retirement planning is crucial, and the amount you need can vary widely depending on where you plan to retire. GoBankingRates took a look at cost of living, healthcare, housing, grocery prices, and other expenses that can differ significantly from state to state. With this information we pinned down an estimation of the average retirement savings needed depending on state. ChatGPT then calculated the minimum amount you would need saved from the average retirement savings to live a comfortable and happy retirement with a probably more modest and frugal living style in that state. Here’s a look at the minimum you need saved for retirement in every state, calculated as approximately 80% of the average retirement need, a common benchmark used in retirement planning.
1. Hawaii
Average Retirement Need: $1,692,722
Minimum You Need Saved: $1,354,177
2. District of Columbia
Average Retirement Need: $1,225,222
Minimum You Need Saved: $980,177
3. California
Average Retirement Need: $1,332,457
Minimum You Need Saved: $1,065,965
4. Alaska
Average Retirement Need: $1,505,740
Minimum You Need Saved: $1,204,592
5. Oregon
Average Retirement Need: $1,333,467
Minimum You Need Saved: $1,066,773
6. New York
Average Retirement Need: $1,246,578
Minimum You Need Saved: $997,262
7. Massachusetts
Average Retirement Need: $1,079,710
Minimum You Need Saved: $863,768
8. Maryland
Average Retirement Need: $1,096,666
Minimum You Need Saved: $877,332
9. Connecticut
Average Retirement Need: $1,062,257
Minimum You Need Saved: $849,805
10. New Jersey
Average Retirement Need: $1,016,461
Minimum You Need Saved: $813,168
11. Vermont
Average Retirement Need: $1,014,762
Minimum You Need Saved: $811,809
12. Rhode Island
Average Retirement Need: $1,013,904
Minimum You Need Saved: $811,123
13. Maine
Average Retirement Need: $1,134,778
Minimum You Need Saved: $907,822
14. Washington
Average Retirement Need: $1,034,174
Minimum You Need Saved: $827,339
15. Nevada
Average Retirement Need: $1,076,107
Minimum You Need Saved: $860,885
16. New Hampshire
Average Retirement Need: $930,159
Minimum You Need Saved: $744,127
17. Colorado
Average Retirement Need: $905,350
Minimum You Need Saved: $724,280
18. Delaware
Average Retirement Need: $993,101
Minimum You Need Saved: $794,480
19. Arizona
Average Retirement Need: $991,560
Minimum You Need Saved: $793,248
20. Virginia
Average Retirement Need: $871,793
Minimum You Need Saved: $697,434
21. Pennsylvania
Average Retirement Need: $927,056
Minimum You Need Saved: $741,644
22. North Dakota
Average Retirement Need: $855,904
Minimum You Need Saved: $684,723
23. Minnesota
Average Retirement Need: $853,040
Minimum You Need Saved: $682,432
24. Wisconsin
Average Retirement Need: $902,942
Minimum You Need Saved: $722,353
25. Florida
Average Retirement Need: $902,116
Minimum You Need Saved: $721,692
26. South Dakota
Average Retirement Need: $786,497
Minimum You Need Saved: $629,197
27. Montana
Average Retirement Need: $891,368
Minimum You Need Saved: $713,094
28. North Carolina
Average Retirement Need: $929,686
Minimum You Need Saved: $743,748
29. Illinois
Average Retirement Need: $874,507
Minimum You Need Saved: $699,605
30. Utah
Average Retirement Need: $815,449
Minimum You Need Saved: $652,359
31. South Carolina
Average Retirement Need: $904,527
Minimum You Need Saved: $723,621
32. Idaho
Average Retirement Need: $847,388
Minimum You Need Saved: $677,910
33. Louisiana
Average Retirement Need: $948,503
Minimum You Need Saved: $758,802
34. Nebraska
Average Retirement Need: $786,583
Minimum You Need Saved: $629,266
35. Iowa
Average Retirement Need: $785,982
Minimum You Need Saved: $628,785
36. Texas
Average Retirement Need: $785,109
Minimum You Need Saved: $628,087
37. Wyoming
Average Retirement Need: $837,287
Minimum You Need Saved: $669,829
38. Ohio
Average Retirement Need: $880,889
Minimum You Need Saved: $704,711
39. New Mexico
Average Retirement Need: $928,181
Minimum You Need Saved: $742,544
40. Michigan
Average Retirement Need: $924,415
Minimum You Need Saved: $739,532
41. Kentucky
Average Retirement Need: $919,469
Minimum You Need Saved: $735,575
42. Indiana
Average Retirement Need: $861,848
Minimum You Need Saved: $689,478
43. Missouri
Average Retirement Need: $854,197
Minimum You Need Saved: $683,357
44. Kansas
Average Retirement Need: $753,339
Minimum You Need Saved: $602,671
45. Tennessee
Average Retirement Need: $802,977
Minimum You Need Saved: $642,381
46. Georgia
Average Retirement Need: $851,122
Minimum You Need Saved: $680,897
47. West Virginia
Average Retirement Need: $939,341
Minimum You Need Saved: $751,472
48. Alabama
Average Retirement Need: $883,790
Minimum You Need Saved: $707,032
49. Oklahoma
Average Retirement Need: $876,879
Minimum You Need Saved: $701,503
50. Arkansas
Average Retirement Need: $861,053
Minimum You Need Saved: $688,842
51. Mississippi
Average Retirement Need: $798,874
Minimum You Need Saved: $639,099
Planning for retirement can be challenging, but understanding the minimum savings needed in your state can help you prepare more effectively. Remember, these figures are approximations and should be adjusted based on your lifestyle and specific retirement goals.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. Minimum needed estimated by using this data and calculated and estimated by ChatGPT.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
