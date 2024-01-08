Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

This Is the Minimum You Need Saved for Retirement in Every State

5 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Happy senior couple walking outdoors on a winter day.

Retirement planning is crucial, and the amount you need can vary widely depending on where you plan to retire. GoBankingRates took a look at cost of living, healthcare, housing, grocery prices, and other expenses that can differ significantly from state to state. With this information we pinned down an estimation of the average retirement savings needed depending on state. ChatGPT then calculated the minimum amount you would need saved from the average retirement savings to live a comfortable and happy retirement with a probably more modest and frugal living style in that state. Here’s a look at the minimum you need saved for retirement in every state, calculated as approximately 80% of the average retirement need, a common benchmark used in retirement planning.

Are You Retirement Ready?
Kaneohe town and mountain range at sunset, Hawaii, USA.

1. Hawaii

Average Retirement Need: $1,692,722

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,354,177

Washington Monument on the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.

2. District of Columbia

Average Retirement Need: $1,225,222

Minimum You Need Saved: $980,177

A row of new townhomes / condominiums in Gilroy, California.

3. California

Average Retirement Need: $1,332,457

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,065,965

Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

4. Alaska

Average Retirement Need: $1,505,740

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,204,592

A view from Mt.

5. Oregon

Average Retirement Need: $1,333,467

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,066,773

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

6. New York

Average Retirement Need: $1,246,578

Minimum You Need Saved: $997,262

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

7. Massachusetts

Average Retirement Need: $1,079,710

Minimum You Need Saved: $863,768

Cumberland, Maryland

8. Maryland

Average Retirement Need: $1,096,666

Minimum You Need Saved: $877,332

Aerial View of a Houses near Manchester Connecticut.

9. Connecticut

Average Retirement Need: $1,062,257

Minimum You Need Saved: $849,805

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

10. New Jersey

Average Retirement Need: $1,016,461

Minimum You Need Saved: $813,168

Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

11. Vermont

Average Retirement Need: $1,014,762

Minimum You Need Saved: $811,809

Woonsocket, Rhode island, USA - August 1, 2017: Daytime view of the historic Stadium Theatre along Main Street in downtown Woonsocket.

12. Rhode Island

Average Retirement Need: $1,013,904

Minimum You Need Saved: $811,123

Portland, Maine, USA skyline from above at twilight in winter.

13. Maine

Average Retirement Need: $1,134,778

Minimum You Need Saved: $907,822

Houses cluster along the shoreline in Bellevue on Meydenbauer Bay on this winter day.

14. Washington

Average Retirement Need: $1,034,174

Minimum You Need Saved: $827,339

Henderson, Nevada, USA - April 6, 2019: Evening view of the Emerald Island Casino along Market Street in the downtown district.

15. Nevada

Average Retirement Need: $1,076,107

Minimum You Need Saved: $860,885

Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

16. New Hampshire

Average Retirement Need: $930,159

Minimum You Need Saved: $744,127

An aerial shot of Greeley in Colorado in autumn.

17. Colorado

Average Retirement Need: $905,350

Minimum You Need Saved: $724,280

Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

18. Delaware

Average Retirement Need: $993,101

Minimum You Need Saved: $794,480

Prescott is a city in Yavapai County, Arizona, United States.

19. Arizona

Average Retirement Need: $991,560

Are You Retirement Ready?

Minimum You Need Saved: $793,248

Aerial shot of houses in the Port Norfolk neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia on a sunny morning in Fall.

20. Virginia

Average Retirement Need: $871,793

Minimum You Need Saved: $697,434

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

21. Pennsylvania

Average Retirement Need: $927,056

Minimum You Need Saved: $741,644

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

22. North Dakota

Average Retirement Need: $855,904

Minimum You Need Saved: $684,723

St.

23. Minnesota

Average Retirement Need: $853,040

Minimum You Need Saved: $682,432

Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

24. Wisconsin

Average Retirement Need: $902,942

Minimum You Need Saved: $722,353

Destin, USA - April 24, 2018: Miramar beach city town village with colorful multicolored yellow beachfront houses in Florida panhandle gulf of mexico, coast highway road street.

25. Florida

Average Retirement Need: $902,116

Minimum You Need Saved: $721,692

Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota, USA.

26. South Dakota

Average Retirement Need: $786,497

Minimum You Need Saved: $629,197

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

27. Montana

Average Retirement Need: $891,368

Minimum You Need Saved: $713,094

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

28. North Carolina

Average Retirement Need: $929,686

Minimum You Need Saved: $743,748

Curve in stone wall along path in public park by Fox River, Batavia, Illinois, USA.

29. Illinois

Average Retirement Need: $874,507

Minimum You Need Saved: $699,605

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

30. Utah

Average Retirement Need: $815,449

Minimum You Need Saved: $652,359

Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

31. South Carolina

Average Retirement Need: $904,527

Minimum You Need Saved: $723,621

This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

32. Idaho

Average Retirement Need: $847,388

Minimum You Need Saved: $677,910

Lake Charles the fifth-largest incorporated city in the U.

33. Louisiana

Average Retirement Need: $948,503

Minimum You Need Saved: $758,802

Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

34. Nebraska

Average Retirement Need: $786,583

Minimum You Need Saved: $629,266

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

35. Iowa

Average Retirement Need: $785,982

Minimum You Need Saved: $628,785

Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

36. Texas

Average Retirement Need: $785,109

Minimum You Need Saved: $628,087

Cody, Wyoming, USA - July 19, 2016: This is Cody Wyoming and this main street view show many of the shops and restaurants along this highway road that ultimately passes right through the community, Cody is not one of the smaller towns in Wyoming, Cody was named after Buffalo Bill and his partisapation in the development of the area.

37. Wyoming

Average Retirement Need: $837,287

Minimum You Need Saved: $669,829

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

38. Ohio

Average Retirement Need: $880,889

Minimum You Need Saved: $704,711

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

39. New Mexico

Average Retirement Need: $928,181

Minimum You Need Saved: $742,544

Battle Creek, Michigan stock photo

40. Michigan

Average Retirement Need: $924,415

Minimum You Need Saved: $739,532

The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

41. Kentucky

Average Retirement Need: $919,469

Minimum You Need Saved: $735,575

Jeffersonville, Clark County, Indiana, USA: Big Four pedestrian and bicycle bridge, built as a truss railroad bridge, further the John F.

42. Indiana

Average Retirement Need: $861,848

Minimum You Need Saved: $689,478

St.

43. Missouri

Average Retirement Need: $854,197

Minimum You Need Saved: $683,357

Are You Retirement Ready?
Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

44. Kansas

Average Retirement Need: $753,339

Minimum You Need Saved: $602,671

People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

45. Tennessee

Average Retirement Need: $802,977

Minimum You Need Saved: $642,381

Aerial sunset during the fall in Ellijay Georgia at the Georgia Mountains.

46. Georgia

Average Retirement Need: $851,122

Minimum You Need Saved: $680,897

View of the downtown area of Morgantown WV and campus of West Virginia University.

47. West Virginia

Average Retirement Need: $939,341

Minimum You Need Saved: $751,472

48. Alabama

Average Retirement Need: $883,790

Minimum You Need Saved: $707,032

Norman, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the quaint and historic Main Street in the downtown district in the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

49. Oklahoma

Average Retirement Need: $876,879

Minimum You Need Saved: $701,503

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

50. Arkansas

Average Retirement Need: $861,053

Minimum You Need Saved: $688,842

Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

51. Mississippi

Average Retirement Need: $798,874

Minimum You Need Saved: $639,099

Planning for retirement can be challenging, but understanding the minimum savings needed in your state can help you prepare more effectively. Remember, these figures are approximations and should be adjusted based on your lifestyle and specific retirement goals.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. Minimum needed estimated by using this data and calculated and estimated by ChatGPT.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

Social Security

How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

January 04, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

I Retired Early: Here’s My Monthly Budget

Retirement

I Retired Early: Here's My Monthly Budget

January 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

Retirement

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

January 07, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

January 07, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

5 Things Gen X Should Consider Selling as They Approach Their Retirement Years

Retirement

5 Things Gen X Should Consider Selling as They Approach Their Retirement Years

January 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

January 07, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

January 07, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

Retirement

Arizona's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Settling

January 07, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

5 Common Myths About IRAs

Retirement

5 Common Myths About IRAs

January 05, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Retirement

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

January 07, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement

Retirement

7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement

January 07, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

January 05, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 06, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

January 05, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Retirement

The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

January 06, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Avoid Buying Before Retirement

Retirement

10 Things You Should Avoid Buying Before Retirement

January 05, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!