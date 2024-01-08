This Is the Minimum You Need Saved for Retirement in Every State

Retirement planning is crucial, and the amount you need can vary widely depending on where you plan to retire. GoBankingRates took a look at cost of living, healthcare, housing, grocery prices, and other expenses that can differ significantly from state to state. With this information we pinned down an estimation of the average retirement savings needed depending on state. ChatGPT then calculated the minimum amount you would need saved from the average retirement savings to live a comfortable and happy retirement with a probably more modest and frugal living style in that state. Here’s a look at the minimum you need saved for retirement in every state, calculated as approximately 80% of the average retirement need, a common benchmark used in retirement planning.

Are You Retirement Ready?

1. Hawaii

Average Retirement Need: $1,692,722

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,354,177

2. District of Columbia

Average Retirement Need: $1,225,222

Minimum You Need Saved: $980,177

3. California

Average Retirement Need: $1,332,457

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,065,965

4. Alaska

Average Retirement Need: $1,505,740

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,204,592

5. Oregon

Average Retirement Need: $1,333,467

Minimum You Need Saved: $1,066,773

6. New York

Average Retirement Need: $1,246,578

Minimum You Need Saved: $997,262

7. Massachusetts

Average Retirement Need: $1,079,710

Minimum You Need Saved: $863,768

8. Maryland

Average Retirement Need: $1,096,666

Minimum You Need Saved: $877,332

9. Connecticut

Average Retirement Need: $1,062,257

Minimum You Need Saved: $849,805

10. New Jersey

Average Retirement Need: $1,016,461

Minimum You Need Saved: $813,168

11. Vermont

Average Retirement Need: $1,014,762

Minimum You Need Saved: $811,809

12. Rhode Island

Average Retirement Need: $1,013,904

Minimum You Need Saved: $811,123

13. Maine

Average Retirement Need: $1,134,778

Minimum You Need Saved: $907,822

14. Washington

Average Retirement Need: $1,034,174

Minimum You Need Saved: $827,339

15. Nevada

Average Retirement Need: $1,076,107

Minimum You Need Saved: $860,885

16. New Hampshire

Average Retirement Need: $930,159

Minimum You Need Saved: $744,127

17. Colorado

Average Retirement Need: $905,350

Minimum You Need Saved: $724,280

18. Delaware

Average Retirement Need: $993,101

Minimum You Need Saved: $794,480

19. Arizona

Average Retirement Need: $991,560

Are You Retirement Ready?

Minimum You Need Saved: $793,248

20. Virginia

Average Retirement Need: $871,793

Minimum You Need Saved: $697,434

21. Pennsylvania

Average Retirement Need: $927,056

Minimum You Need Saved: $741,644

22. North Dakota

Average Retirement Need: $855,904

Minimum You Need Saved: $684,723

23. Minnesota

Average Retirement Need: $853,040

Minimum You Need Saved: $682,432

24. Wisconsin

Average Retirement Need: $902,942

Minimum You Need Saved: $722,353

25. Florida

Average Retirement Need: $902,116

Minimum You Need Saved: $721,692

26. South Dakota

Average Retirement Need: $786,497

Minimum You Need Saved: $629,197

27. Montana

Average Retirement Need: $891,368

Minimum You Need Saved: $713,094

28. North Carolina

Average Retirement Need: $929,686

Minimum You Need Saved: $743,748

29. Illinois

Average Retirement Need: $874,507

Minimum You Need Saved: $699,605

30. Utah

Average Retirement Need: $815,449

Minimum You Need Saved: $652,359

31. South Carolina

Average Retirement Need: $904,527

Minimum You Need Saved: $723,621

32. Idaho

Average Retirement Need: $847,388

Minimum You Need Saved: $677,910

33. Louisiana

Average Retirement Need: $948,503

Minimum You Need Saved: $758,802

34. Nebraska

Average Retirement Need: $786,583

Minimum You Need Saved: $629,266

35. Iowa

Average Retirement Need: $785,982

Minimum You Need Saved: $628,785

36. Texas

Average Retirement Need: $785,109

Minimum You Need Saved: $628,087

37. Wyoming

Average Retirement Need: $837,287

Minimum You Need Saved: $669,829

38. Ohio

Average Retirement Need: $880,889

Minimum You Need Saved: $704,711

39. New Mexico

Average Retirement Need: $928,181

Minimum You Need Saved: $742,544

40. Michigan

Average Retirement Need: $924,415

Minimum You Need Saved: $739,532

41. Kentucky

Average Retirement Need: $919,469

Minimum You Need Saved: $735,575

42. Indiana

Average Retirement Need: $861,848

Minimum You Need Saved: $689,478

43. Missouri

Average Retirement Need: $854,197

Minimum You Need Saved: $683,357

Are You Retirement Ready?

44. Kansas

Average Retirement Need: $753,339

Minimum You Need Saved: $602,671

45. Tennessee

Average Retirement Need: $802,977

Minimum You Need Saved: $642,381

46. Georgia

Average Retirement Need: $851,122

Minimum You Need Saved: $680,897

47. West Virginia

Average Retirement Need: $939,341

Minimum You Need Saved: $751,472

48. Alabama

Average Retirement Need: $883,790

Minimum You Need Saved: $707,032

49. Oklahoma

Average Retirement Need: $876,879

Minimum You Need Saved: $701,503

50. Arkansas

Average Retirement Need: $861,053

Minimum You Need Saved: $688,842

51. Mississippi

Average Retirement Need: $798,874

Minimum You Need Saved: $639,099

Planning for retirement can be challenging, but understanding the minimum savings needed in your state can help you prepare more effectively. Remember, these figures are approximations and should be adjusted based on your lifestyle and specific retirement goals.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. Minimum needed estimated by using this data and calculated and estimated by ChatGPT.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates