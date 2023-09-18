Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Almost 1/3 of Retirees Are Spending More Than They Can Afford — 5 Costs To Cut First

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Serious worried senior couple calculating bills to pay or checking domestic finances stressed of debt, retired elderly old family reading documents concerned about loan bankruptcy money problems.
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spending more money than you can afford is never a good idea, no matter your age. But it’s especially risky for retirees because many live on fixed incomes and can no longer depend on pay raises or work bonuses to bail them out of financial trouble. Despite these risks, a lot of retirees still spend more than they should, according to a survey from Annuity.org.

The survey, conducted last year, found that 27% of retirees say their spending amounts are higher than what they can afford. The biggest monthly expenditure for retirees is housing, followed by food.

Sticking to a budget is a particular challenge for seniors with limited income in retirement — especially given high inflation rates in recent years. Those who depend heavily on Social Security retirement benefits often find themselves struggling just to afford the essentials.

Are You Retirement Ready?

You should be able to get by with less money in retirement vs. earlier in life, but the exact amount depends on factors such as location, lifestyle and healthcare needs. According to research from Fidelity, once you have retired you can expect to spend between 55% and 80% of the yearly income you earned while working

If you find yourself spending more than you can afford in retirement, your first order of business is to figure which costs to cut first. Here’s a look at five of them.

Dining Out

Dining out might be one of life’s pleasures, but it can drain your money in a hurry. Restaurant meals are essentially a luxury and should be among the first items to go when you need to trim your budget. Even if you hate cooking (and cleaning up after), you can still get prepared meals at local grocery stores that cost a lot less than dining out.

Unnecessary Medical Costs

Nobody would suggest sacrificing needed medical care in retirement just to cut costs, but you might already be paying more for medical care than you need to. Experian recommends reviewing your Medicare plan options to help lower costs. If you need help, free health insurance counseling is available through the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs).

Are You Retirement Ready?

Travel

As with dining out, traveling is a fun and rewarding way to spend your time — but it’s not something you should do if it puts you underwater financially. Rather than taking overnight trips that require a hotel stay, think of day trips close to home that let you explore new places without spending a lot of money. You can also take a staycation at home and explore new things in your own community. If the travel bug does hit, you can save money on lodging and air fare by traveling off-season or during the week instead of the weekend.

A Second Car

Maybe you needed a second car when you and your spouse were juggling careers and commutes, but most retired couples can get by with a single car. Eliminating a second car payment — along with the taxes, fees, fuel and maintenance that go along with it — can put a lot more money in your pocket.

Interest on Debt

If you carry a significant amount of high-interest debt in the form of credit card balances and loans, now is the time to pay it off. As Experian noted, high-interest debt is “always a burden” on your budget because the longer it sticks around, the more you pay in interest. This is especially burdensome on a fixed retirement budget.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Things Boomers Should Never Buy in Retirement

Retirement

8 Things Boomers Should Never Buy in Retirement

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi's Social Security Check?

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You’ve Retired

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You've Retired

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

Social Security

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Retirement Savings: How To Plan for Each One

Retirement

7 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Retirement Savings: How To Plan for Each One

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Things You’ll Regret Doing If You’re Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

Retirement

5 Things You'll Regret Doing If You're Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Financial Emergencies Where It’s OK To Withdraw From Your Retirement Savings

Retirement

6 Financial Emergencies Where It's OK To Withdraw From Your Retirement Savings

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: Up to 12% More Diverse Americans Used Financial Advisors To Grow Wealth in 2023 — How To Keep the Trend Alive

Retirement

Retirement Planning: Up to 12% More Diverse Americans Used Financial Advisors To Grow Wealth in 2023 -- How To Keep the Trend Alive

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

September 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 8 Types of People Not Eligible To Receive Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 8 Types of People Not Eligible To Receive Benefits

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Money-Saving Tips for After Retirement

Retirement

10 Money-Saving Tips for After Retirement

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

You’ve Outlived Your Retirement Savings — Now What?

Retirement

You've Outlived Your Retirement Savings -- Now What?

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!