Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Fears: Americans Are More Worried About Running Out of Money Than Dying

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Old empty wallet in the hands .
Stas_V / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many Americans have been putting retirement saving and planning on the backburner recently, partly due to inflation and increasing rates have left little in their wallets to do otherwise. In turn, a majority of them now say they are more afraid of running out of money in retirement than dying, according to a study from Allianz Life.

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key — and It’s Not $1 Million
More: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

This “new retirement reality” has fundamentally shifted the long-term outlook for many Americans, and a whopping 61% of them share that sentiment, while not taking the necessary steps to be able to retire comfortably, the report found.

Kelly LaVigne, VP of consumer insights, Allianz Life, noted that the figure is up from 57% in 2022.

“What we have seen is that some of the longstanding risks to a retirement strategy like increasing cost of living have been magnified recently,” LaVigne said in an email. “At the same time, we found that 56% of Americans don’t know where to start planning beyond having a basic retirement account like a 401(k) or IRA. And only 42% have a written financial plan. People without a plan will be worried. That’s not surprising.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

On the other hand, LaVigne added that what is most surprising is the number of people who don’t anticipate creating a plan.

“Two in five Americans say they don’t have a financial plan for retirement and will just figure it out when they get there,” said LaVigne, adding that we’re lacking in the understanding that you need to have a plan to achieve a successful retirement.

“Boomers are really the first generation to fund their own retirements and take this on for themselves. We need to ingrain the message that you need to have a financial plan for retirement. With the magnified risks to a retirement strategy in today’s economic environment, it is more important than ever to have a thorough plan with contingencies built into it,” added LaVigne.

This “new retirement reality” is also perceived differently across generations.

For example, the report found that 70% of Boomers believe they are better off than previous generations, while 66% of them feel more financially prepared for retirement compared to their parents.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?
Find Out: 10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

On the other hand, only 55% of Gen Xers and 61% of millennials feel they have a better overall financial situation than their parents, and only 54% of Gen Xers and 60% of millennials feel more financially prepared for retirement compared to their parents, the report found.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

June 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m About To Retire: Here’s the Money Advice I Wish Someone Had Given Me

Retirement

I'm About To Retire: Here's the Money Advice I Wish Someone Had Given Me

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Hard Questions You Must Ask Yourself Before You Retire

Retirement

8 Hard Questions You Must Ask Yourself Before You Retire

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Must Know About Social Security If You’re Self-Employed

Social Security

6 Things You Must Know About Social Security If You're Self-Employed

June 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Afford To Retire Early Right Now?

Retirement

Can You Afford To Retire Early Right Now?

June 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Research Shows Working Longer To Maximize Social Security Is ‘Not an Adequate Solution’ — Here’s Why

Social Security

New Research Shows Working Longer To Maximize Social Security Is 'Not an Adequate Solution' -- Here's Why

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Retirement

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Best East Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $3,000 a Month

Retirement

3 Best East Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $3,000 a Month

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why It’s Possible to Retire With Less Than $500,000

Retirement

Why It's Possible to Retire With Less Than $500,000

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Reasons You Don’t Want To Retire in Florida

Retirement

7 Reasons You Don't Want To Retire in Florida

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 4 Signs You Should Wait To Collect Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Advisor: 4 Signs You Should Wait To Collect Social Security

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Great Places To Retire Where Rent Is Less Than $1,000 a Month

Retirement

Great Places To Retire Where Rent Is Less Than $1,000 a Month

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 Best Places in the US To Live on a Fixed Income

Retirement

25 Best Places in the US To Live on a Fixed Income

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Loopholes Experts Want You To Know

Social Security

4 Social Security Loopholes Experts Want You To Know

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Not To Screw Up Your Retirement Once You’re There

Retirement

How Not To Screw Up Your Retirement Once You're There

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

44% of People Under 40 Want To Retire Before Age 60 — But Is This Realistic?

Retirement

44% of People Under 40 Want To Retire Before Age 60 -- But Is This Realistic?

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!