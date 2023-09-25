Retirement Roadmap: 4 Types of Professionals Every Retiree Should Consult

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the golden years approach, the complexity of financial and life decisions increases. The dream of a comfortable retirement hinges not just on the savings amassed, but also on a strategy informed by expertise.

While some have the know-how to navigate these waters alone, many can benefit from specialized guidance. Here’s a rundown of four professionals every retiree should consider consulting to ensure a smooth journey into retirement.

1. Financial Advisor

A financial advisor can provide invaluable assistance in structuring your assets to generate sufficient income during retirement while ensuring your nest egg lasts. They’ll help in asset allocation, investment strategy, and managing withdrawals from retirement accounts. Expertise offered: They can guide you on tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, rebalancing your portfolio, and adjusting your asset allocation as your needs and market conditions change. They’ll also be pivotal in helping you understand the financial implications of major life decisions during retirement.

2. Estate Planning Attorney

Your retirement years are an ideal time to ensure that your estate planning is in order. This doesn’t just benefit the wealthy; anyone with assets, no matter how modest, can benefit from a structured estate plan. Expertise offered: An estate planning attorney will help draft wills, set up trusts, and ensure that your assets are distributed according to your wishes. They can also guide you on establishing healthcare directives, power of attorney, and guardianships if necessary.

3. Tax Professional or CPA

Tax obligations don’t disappear once you stop earning a regular paycheck. In fact, they can become more complicated given the various income streams retirees might have, from pensions to IRA withdrawals, and Social Security benefits. Expertise offered: A tax professional can provide advice on minimizing tax burdens, making tax-efficient withdrawals from retirement accounts, and navigating the tax implications of selling property or other assets. They’ll also keep you updated on tax law changes that might affect your financial situation.

4. Medicare/Medical Insurance Specialist

Healthcare costs often rise as we age, and understanding the nuances of Medicare or supplemental insurance plans can be daunting. Expertise offered: These specialists demystify the various parts of Medicare, helping retirees select the most suitable plans. They also advise on supplemental insurance policies that can cover gaps in Medicare, potentially saving retirees significant sums in out-of-pocket costs.

Retirement is a significant life transition that comes with a host of financial, legal, and health-related considerations. By enlisting the expertise of professionals in these fields, retirees can feel more secure in their decisions and enjoy their golden years with peace of mind. After all, retirement should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment, not financial stress and uncertainty.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

