Retirement Savings: 11 Biggest Obstacles Boomers Face in Saving for Retirement

freemixer / iStock.com

For Baby Boomers, the dream of a comfortable retirement can often feel out of reach. As they approach their golden years, many face significant challenges in saving enough to maintain their lifestyle. A 2022 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies estimates the average retirement savings of boomers totals $202,000.

Whether this number seems high or low to you, everyone has to save and make smart financial decisions when they want to officially retire, and the Boomer Generation has to make specific choices in their specific circumstance. Here are the 11 biggest obstacles Boomers encounter in saving for retirement:

Rising Healthcare Costs

As healthcare expenses continue to skyrocket, Boomers find a significant portion of their savings being allocated to medical bills, including unforeseen health crises, which can derail retirement plans.

Inadequate Pension Funds

Many Boomers are reliant on pension funds that haven’t kept pace with the cost of living or are underfunded, putting their financial security at risk.

Social Security Uncertainties

With ongoing debates about the solvency of Social Security, Boomers face uncertainties about how much they can rely on these benefits to supplement their retirement income.

Longevity Risk

Living longer is a double-edged sword; while it’s a blessing, it also means that Boomers need more savings to sustain themselves through an extended retirement period.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Market Volatility

Exposure to stock market fluctuations can have a substantial impact on retirement savings, particularly for those who are heavily invested in equities.

Low Interest Rates on Savings

The era of low interest rates has diminished the growth of savings and fixed-income investments, making it harder for Boomers to accumulate sufficient retirement funds.

Lack of Financial Literacy

Some Boomers lack the necessary financial education to effectively plan for retirement, leading to poor investment decisions or inadequate savings strategies.

Supporting Adult Children

The trend of adult children relying financially on their parents has placed additional burdens on Boomers, impacting their ability to save for their own retirement.

Rising Cost of Living

Inflation and the increasing cost of living, especially in areas like housing and utilities, continue to erode the purchasing power of retirement savings.

Delayed Retirement Savings

Many Boomers started saving for retirement later in life, reducing the time their investments have to grow and compound.

Underestimating Retirement Needs

Often, Boomers underestimate the amount needed for a comfortable retirement, leading to a shortfall in their savings.

Navigating these challenges requires careful planning, savvy investing, and sometimes, adjusting retirement expectations. For Boomers, the path to a secure retirement is increasingly complex, necessitating a strategic and adaptable approach to their financial future.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates