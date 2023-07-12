Retirement Savings Laws: What’s Changing in 2025 and Beyond

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement should be a tranquil period, centered around simple pleasures and everyday joys. Whether it’s perfecting your golf swing, deciding what culinary delight to whip up for dinner, or simply planning your day, your concerns should be far removed from the complexities of government legislation and its impact on your retirement.

Therefore, before you retire it’s important to prepare, which involves staying informed about the ever-changing landscape of retirement savings laws. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we anticipate some significant changes that could affect how you save for your golden years.

Increased Contribution Limits

One of the changes to anticipate involves contribution limits for retirement accounts. To keep up with inflation and the increasing cost of living, the IRS frequently adjusts these limits. Expect to see higher contribution ceilings for 401(k) plans, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), and other tax-advantaged retirement vehicles.

Age Adjustments for Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

The age at which retirees must start taking Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from their retirement accounts is also likely to change. The SECURE Act of 2019 raised the age from 70½ to 72, and there are proposals to increase this even further, potentially to 75. This would allow retirement savings more time to grow tax-deferred.

Greater Access to Annuities

Lawmakers are keen on making annuities a more prominent feature of retirement plans. The SECURE Act made it easier for 401(k) plans to offer annuities, providing a predictable stream of income in retirement. Future legislation could provide even greater access to annuity options and clarify the fiduciary responsibilities of employers who offer these products.

Expansion of Auto-Enrollment

The future may bring more widespread use of automatic enrollment in retirement plans. Legislation currently being considered aims to make auto-enrollment in 401(k) plans mandatory for new employees, rather than optional. Research has shown that auto-enrollment significantly increases participation rates and encourages more people to save for retirement.

Broadening the Scope of “Catch-Up” Contributions

There are proposals to broaden the scope of “catch-up” contributions, which are extra amounts that those aged 50 and over can contribute to retirement accounts. This might include larger catch-up limits or new categories of catch-up contributions targeted at individuals who have been historically under-served by retirement programs.

Increasing Credit for Small Businesses

To encourage more small businesses to offer retirement plans, the government may increase the tax credit available to these businesses. By making it more affordable for small employers to offer retirement benefits, lawmakers hope to expand access to retirement savings opportunities for more workers.

Enhancements to the Saver’s Credit

Changes may also be coming to the Saver’s Credit, a tax credit for low- to middle-income workers who contribute to a retirement account. The credit may become refundable, which would make it more valuable for people who don’t owe much or any income tax. The income limits to qualify for the credit may also increase.

Understanding these changes is crucial for effective retirement planning. However, keep in mind that these are proposals or educated predictions about future retirement savings laws. The final shape of these changes will depend on legislation and regulation developments in the coming years. It’s essential to keep an eye on these changes and adjust your retirement savings strategy accordingly, ideally with the assistance of a financial advisor.

