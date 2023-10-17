Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Savings: Why the Middle Class Is Lagging Way Behind the Wealthy

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Senior couple paying their bills.
BraunS / iStock.com

In the pursuit of a comfortable retirement, new data suggests that the economic divide between the middle class and the wealthy in the U.S. is widening.

A recently released report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) highlights significant disparities in retirement savings over the past decade, reflecting broader issues in income distribution and financial security in the country.

Stagnation vs. Growth

From 2007 to 2019, while high-income households saw their median retirement savings almost double, jumping from $333,000 to a whopping $605,000, the middle-income households weren’t so fortunate. Their median savings remained stuck around $64,300, a stark contrast that underscores the financial vulnerability of many middle-class retirees. This means that high-income households have about nine times more saved for their golden years than their middle-class counterparts.

A Glaring Lack of Savings

Moreover, the GAO report draws attention to the staggering number of Americans — particularly in the lowest income brackets — with no retirement savings. As of 2019, 90% of the lowest-income older households lacked any savings earmarked for retirement. This alarming figure has only grown, as in 2007, 21% of the same demographic reported some retirement savings, but by 2019, this proportion plummeted to just 10%.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Senator Bernie Sanders commented on these findings, stating, “At a time when half of older Americans have no retirement savings at all, it is unacceptable that taxpayers are forced to spend billions of dollars subsidizing the retirement accounts of the wealthiest people in America.” Sanders goes on to emphasize the necessity for working-class Americans to retire with dignity, rather than continuing to provide tax incentives to the very wealthiest.

Racial Disparities Persist

Beyond income disparities, racial divides continue to mark retirement savings. In 2019, 63% of white households reported retirement account balances. In contrast, only 41% of households from other racial backgrounds could say the same. Even among those with savings, white households typically had double the retirement funds, with a median balance of $164,000, compared to $80,300 for other racial groups.

Workplace Retirement Access: A Key Issue

Workplace retirement accounts play a pivotal role in shaping these disparities. The access to such accounts dramatically differs across income groups. High-income older households, for instance, are three times more likely to have such accounts than their low-income counterparts (75% vs. 23%).

A Skewed Tax Code

One of the primary drivers behind these disparities is the structure of the U.S. tax code. In 2022 alone, the tax code offered $195 billion in tax breaks to encourage retirement savings. However, the distribution of these breaks is highly skewed. A 2021 Congressional Budget Office study indicated that over 60% of these benefits went to the top 20% income households, while less than 5% reached the bottom 40% of households.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The GAO’s findings, built upon previous reports, paint a troubling picture of the future of retirement in the U.S. As the gap continues to widen between the wealthy and the middle class, there’s an increasing need to re-evaluate the nation’s approach to retirement savings, ensuring that every American has an equal opportunity for financial security in their later years.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: How Big is Bernie Sanders’ Social Security Check?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big is Bernie Sanders' Social Security Check?

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z and Millennials Aren’t Counting on Social Security — Are They in for a Pleasant Surprise?

Social Security

Gen Z and Millennials Aren't Counting on Social Security -- Are They in for a Pleasant Surprise?

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Your Do-or-Die Retirement Plan If You Have Nothing Saved

Retirement

Here's Your Do-or-Die Retirement Plan If You Have Nothing Saved

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Why the 2024 3.2% COLA (While Much Smaller) Could Lead to Negative Tax Surprise for Many Seniors

Social Security

Social Security: Why the 2024 3.2% COLA (While Much Smaller) Could Lead to Negative Tax Surprise for Many Seniors

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Expert Shares 10 Ways Americans Are Hurting Their Own Retirement Savings

Retirement

Financial Expert Shares 10 Ways Americans Are Hurting Their Own Retirement Savings

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Best Saving and Investing Tips for Retirees

Retirement

Warren Buffett's Best Saving and Investing Tips for Retirees

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key — and It’s Not $1 Million

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

Retirement

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

Retirement

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

Retirement

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Working While on Social Security Can Affect Your Benefits

Social Security

Here's How Working While on Social Security Can Affect Your Benefits

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Best Suburbs for Retirees

Retirement

20 Best Suburbs for Retirees

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

Retirement

10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why It’s Possible to Retire With Less Than $500,000

Retirement

Why It's Possible to Retire With Less Than $500,000

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!