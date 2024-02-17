Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Robert Kiyosaki: Why Saving Money Is the Wrong Way To Prepare for Retirement

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
©Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has argued — against conventional wisdom — that “the historical advice to ‘save’ is no longer a sufficient way to prepare for retirement.” According to him, you won’t be able to retire if you rely on saving money alone.

Instead, he said adjusting your mindset is the key to preparing for retirement in the right way. In addition, investing, and creating steady cash flow is the preferred method to stay financially secure during retirement, according to the “Rich Dad” blog.

401(k)s Are the Problem

According to Kiyosaki, “The problem with the 401(k) is that it requires people with no financial education to be in charge of their retirement investing.”

“Because people had no financial education, a whole new industry was created — financial planning. The problem with financial planners is that they’re sales people, not investors. They push the products of their employers, usually paper assets,” Kiyosaki’s blog indicated.

How To Prepare for Retirement — the Right Way

According to Kiyosaki’s blog, Americans need to shift their mindset.

For instance, instead of saying, “I can’t afford that,” ask instead: “How can I afford that?”

“Then, look for an investment that will pay for your desired standard of living. Make your money work for you, not the other way around,” the blog continued.

Cash Flow Is King

In another “Rich Dad” article, Kiyosaki also recommended additional tips to better prepare, such as investing for cash flow. While some financial advisors may recommend long-term-care insurance, he advised investing in assets that will provide the cash flow you need to cover your expenses as you grow older.

“This is smart because it makes your money work for you during your retirement. You get cash, and you keep your assets,” he detailed.

Another tip is to invest in what he deemed a “truly diversified portfolio” — a strategy which entails investing in as many asset classes as possible: paper, real estate, commodities, business and cryptocurrency.

“Look at your retirement plans from the eyes of an investor; you should be in all five asset classes, and you should be specializing in one or two,” he said.

Finally, he advised using taxes to your advantage.

“The rich know how to invest in ways to pay little-to-nothing in taxes,” he stated. “So, rather than spend your time figuring out how to move your money in a way that keeps you poor to avoid taxes, put in the time and effort to learn how to invest your money in a way that makes you rich and decreases your tax burden.”

