Suze Orman: 10 Best Pieces of Money Advice for Retirement

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Retirement planning can be a complex and daunting task, but with the right guidance, it can also be an exciting journey toward a fulfilling future. Suze Orman has been a guiding light for many when it comes to managing money, especially around retirement. Here are some of her most valuable pieces of advice for those planning for their golden years.

1. Start Saving Early and Consistently

One of Orman’s key messages is the importance of starting your retirement savings as early as possible. The power of compound interest means the earlier you start saving, the more your money will grow over time. Orman advises making retirement savings a regular habit, treating it like a non-negotiable monthly bill.

2. Know Your Retirement Needs

Orman stresses the importance of understanding how much you’ll need to live comfortably in retirement. This means calculating your retirement expenses, which will vary for everyone. Consider factors like healthcare costs, housing, and lifestyle desires. Planning with a clear goal in mind helps in creating a more effective savings strategy.

3. Maximize Retirement Account Contributions

Orman advises making the most of retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs. She recommends contributing enough to get any employer match, as this is essentially free money. For those closer to retirement, taking advantage of catch-up contributions allowed for individuals over 50 can be a smart move.

4. Diversify Your Investments

Diversification is vital for minimizing risk and maximizing returns over the long term. Orman suggests a mix of stocks, bonds, and other investment vehicles. She also emphasizes the need to review and adjust your investment portfolio regularly, especially as you get closer to retirement.

5. Pay Off High-Interest Debt

Before retirement, Orman recommends paying off high-interest debt, such as credit card balances. This debt can be a significant drain on your resources, and entering retirement debt-free can provide financial and emotional relief.

6. Consider Delaying Social Security

Delaying Social Security benefits can result in larger monthly payments later on. Orman often suggests waiting until full retirement age or even later, if possible, to maximize these benefits. However, this strategy should be tailored to individual financial situations and health considerations.

7. Plan for Healthcare Costs

Healthcare can be one of the largest expenses in retirement. Orman advises considering health savings accounts (HSAs) and long-term care insurance as ways to manage these costs. Being proactive about health and wellness can also help reduce medical expenses in the long run.

8. Create an Estate Plan

Estate planning is not just for the wealthy. Orman underscores the importance of having a will, a durable power of attorney, and a healthcare directive. These documents ensure that your wishes are followed and can prevent unnecessary stress for your loved ones.

9. Stay Informed and Flexible

The financial world is constantly changing, and so are personal circumstances. Orman encourages staying informed about financial matters and being flexible with your retirement plan. This includes being open to adjusting your savings rate, investment choices, and retirement age as needed.

10. Embrace a Mindset of Financial Independence

Orman promotes a mindset of financial independence, which involves living within your means and making informed financial decisions. This mindset is key to a successful and stress-free retirement.

The Takeaway

Orman’s advice centers around early and consistent preparation, understanding your personal needs, and staying informed and adaptable. Her insights provide a roadmap for anyone looking to navigate the retirement planning process with confidence and clarity.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

