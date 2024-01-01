The 7 Best US Cities To Retire for Frugal Boomers

Retirement should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment, not financial stress. For frugal boomers seeking to stretch their retirement savings without sacrificing quality of life, certain U.S. cities offer a perfect blend of affordability, amenities, and accessibility. Here are seven of the best cities in the United States for frugal boomers to retire:

1. Tucson, Arizona

Why It’s Great: Tucson offers a low cost of living combined with warm weather and beautiful natural scenery. The city is known for its vibrant arts scene, outdoor activities, and cultural diversity.

Budget Bonus: Arizona’s tax-friendly policies for retirees and affordable healthcare options make Tucson an economical choice.

Median household income: $64,323

2. Roanoke, Virginia

Why It’s Great: Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke boasts scenic beauty, mild weather, and a strong sense of community. Its rich cultural history and outdoor recreation opportunities are a draw for active retirees.

Budget Bonus: Virginia’s low property taxes and affordable housing market mean retirees can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle on a budget.

Median household income: $48,476

3. Pensacola, Florida

Why It’s Great: With its beautiful beaches, Pensacola is ideal for retirees who dream of a coastal lifestyle. The city offers a relaxed atmosphere with a strong military presence, adding to its sense of safety and community.

Budget Bonus: Florida has no state income tax, and Pensacola has a lower cost of living compared to other Florida cities.

Median household income: $59,119

4. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Why It’s Great: This city offers a blend of urban and natural attractions, with an array of museums, parks, and a growing culinary scene. Grand Rapids also has a robust healthcare system, crucial for aging residents.

Budget Bonus: Michigan’s lower cost of living and affordable housing make it a financially sound choice for retirees.

Median household income: $61,634

5. Knoxville, Tennessee

Why It’s Great: Known for its vibrant arts and music scene, Knoxville is also a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains. It’s a great city for retirees who enjoy festivals, live music, and outdoor activities.

Budget Bonus: Tennessee has no state income tax and low property taxes, making it a haven for budget-conscious retirees.

Median household income: $60,862

6. San Antonio, Texas

Why It’s Great: San Antonio offers a unique blend of Texan and Hispanic cultures, with a rich history and a range of attractions, including the famous River Walk. The city’s warm climate is another plus.

Budget Bonus: Texas has no state income tax, and San Antonio’s cost of living is relatively low compared to other major Texas cities.

Median household income: $55,084

7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Why It’s Great: Pittsburgh combines urban living with a small-town feel. It’s known for its cultural institutions, sports teams, and vibrant neighborhoods.

Budget Bonus: Pennsylvania does not tax Social Security or retirement income, and Pittsburgh has a relatively low cost of living.

Median household income: $63,380

Retiring in a city that aligns with your financial and lifestyle goals is crucial. Each of these cities offers a unique set of attractions and benefits, making them ideal for retirees seeking to make the most of their golden years without breaking the bank.

