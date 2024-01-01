Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

The 7 Best US Cities To Retire for Frugal Boomers

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment, not financial stress. For frugal boomers seeking to stretch their retirement savings without sacrificing quality of life, certain U.S. cities offer a perfect blend of affordability, amenities, and accessibility. Here are seven of the best cities in the United States for frugal boomers to retire:

1. Tucson, Arizona

Why It’s Great: Tucson offers a low cost of living combined with warm weather and beautiful natural scenery. The city is known for its vibrant arts scene, outdoor activities, and cultural diversity.

Budget Bonus: Arizona’s tax-friendly policies for retirees and affordable healthcare options make Tucson an economical choice.

Median household income: $64,323

2. Roanoke, Virginia

Why It’s Great: Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke boasts scenic beauty, mild weather, and a strong sense of community. Its rich cultural history and outdoor recreation opportunities are a draw for active retirees.

Budget Bonus: Virginia’s low property taxes and affordable housing market mean retirees can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle on a budget.

Median household income: $48,476

3. Pensacola, Florida

Why It’s Great: With its beautiful beaches, Pensacola is ideal for retirees who dream of a coastal lifestyle. The city offers a relaxed atmosphere with a strong military presence, adding to its sense of safety and community.

Budget Bonus: Florida has no state income tax, and Pensacola has a lower cost of living compared to other Florida cities.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Median household income: $59,119

4. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Why It’s Great: This city offers a blend of urban and natural attractions, with an array of museums, parks, and a growing culinary scene. Grand Rapids also has a robust healthcare system, crucial for aging residents.

Budget Bonus: Michigan’s lower cost of living and affordable housing make it a financially sound choice for retirees.

Median household income: $61,634

5. Knoxville, Tennessee

Why It’s Great: Known for its vibrant arts and music scene, Knoxville is also a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains. It’s a great city for retirees who enjoy festivals, live music, and outdoor activities.

Budget Bonus: Tennessee has no state income tax and low property taxes, making it a haven for budget-conscious retirees.

Median household income: $60,862

6. San Antonio, Texas

Why It’s Great: San Antonio offers a unique blend of Texan and Hispanic cultures, with a rich history and a range of attractions, including the famous River Walk. The city’s warm climate is another plus.

Budget Bonus: Texas has no state income tax, and San Antonio’s cost of living is relatively low compared to other major Texas cities.

Median household income: $55,084

7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Why It’s Great: Pittsburgh combines urban living with a small-town feel. It’s known for its cultural institutions, sports teams, and vibrant neighborhoods.

Budget Bonus: Pennsylvania does not tax Social Security or retirement income, and Pittsburgh has a relatively low cost of living.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Median household income: $63,380

Retiring in a city that aligns with your financial and lifestyle goals is crucial. Each of these cities offers a unique set of attractions and benefits, making them ideal for retirees seeking to make the most of their golden years without breaking the bank.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

10 Best Places in Indiana for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Indiana for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Signs Boomers Should Sell Their Extra Vehicle in Retirement

Retirement

7 Signs Boomers Should Sell Their Extra Vehicle in Retirement

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Places To Retire That Are Similar to the US But More Affordable

Retirement

4 Places To Retire That Are Similar to the US But More Affordable

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Say Eliminate These 9 Bad Habits To Improve Retirement Savings

Retirement

Experts Say Eliminate These 9 Bad Habits To Improve Retirement Savings

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are the Retirement Resolutions You Should Be Making Based on Your Age

Retirement

Here Are the Retirement Resolutions You Should Be Making Based on Your Age

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Expenses That Will Drain Your Retirement Savings the Fastest

Retirement

7 Expenses That Will Drain Your Retirement Savings the Fastest

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Take Social Security at Age 62, But Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says Take Social Security at Age 62, But Only If You Do This With Each Check

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Retired on Just $2,000 a Month: Here’s How You Can Do It Too

Retirement

I Retired on Just $2,000 a Month: Here's How You Can Do It Too

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Bad Reasons To Pause Your Retirement Contributions

Retirement

7 Bad Reasons To Pause Your Retirement Contributions

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Why Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing -- And Where They're Going Instead

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

Social Security

How Much Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement

Retirement

8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement

December 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!