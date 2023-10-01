Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

8 Things Gen X Should Never Buy if They Want To Retire

Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1980, are on the brink of a grim retirement outlook. With the typical Generation X household having saved only $40,000 for retirement, per Forbes, and about 35% of workers having less than $10,000 set aside for retirement, according to The Motley Fool, it’s crucial for this generation to be mindful of their spending habits.

Here’s a list of things Gen X should avoid purchasing if they want to secure a stable retirement.

1. Overpriced Vacations

While vacations are essential for mental health and well-being, overspending on luxury vacations can significantly impact retirement savings. Opting for budget-friendly travel options can help in maintaining a balance between enjoyment and financial security.

2. Luxury Cars

The allure of high-end luxury cars is undeniable, but the depreciation value of such vehicles is substantial. Choosing a reliable and fuel-efficient car can save thousands of dollars that can be allocated to retirement savings instead.

3. Extravagant Gifts

Generosity is a virtue, but excessive spending on pricey gifts can deplete savings. It’s essential to maintain a balance and opt for thoughtful, affordable gifts, especially when “just over half of Generation X have little to nothing socked away for retirement,” according to research by Prudential Financial.

4. Unnecessary Home Renovations

While maintaining a home is crucial, indulging in unnecessary and expensive home renovations can be a significant financial drain. Focusing on essential repairs and upgrades can help in managing finances better for the future.

5. Timeshares

Timeshares may seem like a convenient vacation option, but they come with ongoing expenses and rarely appreciate in value. Considering the restrictive nature and the financial commitment involved, avoiding timeshares can be a wise decision.

6. Excess Life Insurance

By the time one reaches retirement age, the need for life insurance typically decreases. Investing in new or increased life insurance policies, especially without dependents, can be an unnecessary expense, diverting funds that could be used to bolster retirement savings.

7. Designer Clothing and Accessories

Investing in high-end designer clothing and accessories can significantly impact the ability to save for retirement. While it’s tempting to stay fashionable, opting for more affordable and practical clothing can help in allocating more funds towards retirement savings.

8. Expensive Memberships and Subscriptions

While some memberships and subscriptions can offer convenience and entertainment, it’s important to assess whether they are worth the cost. Canceling unnecessary subscriptions and avoiding expensive club memberships can free up funds for retirement savings.

For Generation X, securing a comfortable retirement requires careful consideration of spending habits and financial decisions. By avoiding extravagant and unnecessary expenses like overpriced vacations, luxury cars, and designer clothing, Gen Xers can allocate more funds to their retirement savings, enabling them to enjoy their golden years with peace of mind and financial stability.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

