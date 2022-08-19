Too Much Retirement Money? 8 Ways To Share the Wealth Before You Die

Fixed incomes normally leave very little wiggle room to build savings. However, over a lifetime of earnings and sound investments, some retirees have money to spare after paying for their necessary expenses each month.

See: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

Before you begin to distribute that wealth, you have to make sure you are on track to fund your own retirement needs, have adequate health insurance, are able to pay off your mortgage and be debt-free. You wouldn’t want to squander your finances and find yourself in a dire fiscal situation.

Here are eight ways you can enrich your life — and the lives of others — as you spend the extra money you may not need in retirement.