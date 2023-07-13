Turn a $25,000 Retirement Fund into $250,000: The Power of Compound Interest

Xesai / iStock.com

See Our Best Picks

Compound interest is often hailed as the “eighth wonder of the world” and for a good reason. It refers to the interest earned on the initial amount of money you invest — your principal — plus the interest you’ve already accrued. This compounding effect can lead to the exponential growth of your investments over time.

Starting with $25,000

Let’s start with a principal of $25,000. Suppose you invest this amount in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds, expecting an average annual return of 7%. It’s important to note that while the stock market has historically returned about 7% annually after inflation, there are no guarantees in investing.

The Growth Over Time

After the first year, your investment grows to $26,750 — your initial $25,000 plus $1,750 in interest. In the second year, you’re not just earning interest on your initial $25,000. You’re also earning interest on the $1,750 you gained in the first year.

This process repeats year after year. By the tenth year, your investment has grown to about $49,423, despite not having added any additional money. By the 30th year, your investment has ballooned to approximately $228,922. And in just over 31 years, you cross the $250,000 mark — all from your initial $25,000 investment.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Factors to Consider

While the math is undeniably powerful, it’s important to remember a few things:

Inflation: Inflation erodes the purchasing power of money over time. $250,000 in 31 years will not have the same buying power as it does today. Market Risks: The 7% return used in the example is based on historical stock market returns and is not guaranteed. Some years you might earn more, some years less, and some years you might even lose money. Taxes: The example doesn’t take into account the potential impact of taxes. If your investment isn’t held in a tax-advantaged account, you’ll owe taxes on dividends, interest, and capital gains, which will reduce your overall return.

Despite these considerations, the example illustrates the power of compound interest and the importance of starting to save and invest early.

Turning $25,000 into a $250,000 retirement fund is no small feat, but it’s achievable with the power of compound interest and time. By understanding how compounding works, you can make informed decisions about your investments and watch as your money grows over the years, building a robust nest egg for your retirement.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates