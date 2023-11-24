Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Why Retirees Are Moving to the Rockies

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Broomfield, Colorado, USA - October 19, 2015: Urban sprawl from the developments in Broomfield, Colorado apprach the majestic range of the Flatiron Mountains.
bauhaus1000 / Getty Images

The Rocky Mountains, with their breathtaking landscapes and tranquil environment, are increasingly becoming a popular retirement destination. Retirees are drawn to this majestic region for various compelling reasons, from the health benefits of living at altitude to the serene lifestyle it offers. So, if you’re interested in the peaceful air that the mountains give, see our list for why the Rockies are an ideal retirement haven.

1. Natural Beauty and Outdoor Activities

The Rockies boast some of the most stunning natural scenery in the United States. Retirees can immerse themselves in the great outdoors, enjoying activities such as hiking, fishing, and bird watching. The close proximity to national parks and nature reserves offers endless opportunities for exploration and adventure.

2. Health Benefits of Mountain Living

Living at higher altitudes has been linked to various health benefits. The clean, fresh air and reduced pollution levels are ideal for respiratory health. Additionally, the active lifestyle that comes with mountain living can lead to improved physical fitness and overall well-being.

3. A Peaceful and Slower Pace of Life

The Rockies offer a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. Many retirees seek a slower, more peaceful pace of life, and mountain towns often provide just that. The sense of community in these areas also contributes to a more relaxed and enjoyable retirement.

4. Mild Summers and Winter Wonderland

The region’s climate is another significant draw. Summers in the Rockies are typically mild and pleasant, offering a break from the scorching heat found in other parts of the country. Winters, while cold, turn the mountains into a picturesque winter wonderland, ideal for those who enjoy snow-based activities.

Are You Retirement Ready?

5. Tax Benefits and Cost of Living

Several states in the Rocky Mountain region offer favorable tax benefits for retirees, including no state income tax on Social Security benefits and other retirement income. Additionally, the cost of living in many of these areas is relatively affordable compared to coastal cities.

6. Accessibility to Quality Healthcare

Access to quality healthcare is a critical consideration for retirees. Many towns in the Rockies are located within reasonable proximity to cities with excellent medical facilities and services, ensuring retirees have access to the care they need.

7. Cultural and Community Engagement

The Rockies are home to a variety of cultural experiences, including music festivals, art galleries, and historical sites. Many mountain towns have a strong sense of community, offering numerous opportunities for social engagement and volunteer work.

8. Retirement Communities and Facilities

The increase in retirees moving to the Rockies has led to the development of numerous retirement communities and facilities. These communities offer a range of amenities and services tailored to the needs of retirees, including active adult living and assisted care options.

9. Safety and Low Crime Rates

Many areas in the Rockies are known for their safety and low crime rates, providing a secure environment for retirees. This peace of mind is crucial for those looking to enjoy their retirement years without worry.

Retirement in the Rockies offers a unique blend of natural beauty, health benefits, cultural richness, and a peaceful lifestyle. For retirees seeking a serene escape with the comforts and conveniences of modern living, the Rocky Mountains present an ideal destination. As more retirees discover the allure of this region, its popularity as a retirement haven continues to grow.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Surprising Insights Into a $5 Million Retirement — And How You Can Get There, Too

Retirement

6 Surprising Insights Into a $5 Million Retirement -- And How You Can Get There, Too

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You’re 75?

Retirement

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You're 75?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You’ve Retired

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You've Retired

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 6 Reasons Your Spending May Not Shrink in Retirement

Retirement

Retirement Savings: 6 Reasons Your Spending May Not Shrink in Retirement

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here’s What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

Social Security

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here's What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Saved Too Much for Retirement: What I Wish I’d Done Instead

Retirement

I Saved Too Much for Retirement: What I Wish I'd Done Instead

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Cities To Retire on $10,000 a Month

Retirement

10 Best Cities To Retire on $10,000 a Month

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things You’ll Regret Doing If You’re Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

Retirement

5 Things You'll Regret Doing If You're Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Are Tips on How To Deal With the Financial and Emotional Impact of Aging Parents

Retirement

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Are Tips on How To Deal With the Financial and Emotional Impact of Aging Parents

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why One Social Security Expert Argues Couples Waiting Until Full Retirement To Claim Benefits Is ‘Gamble’

Social Security

Why One Social Security Expert Argues Couples Waiting Until Full Retirement To Claim Benefits Is 'Gamble'

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Ideal Towns To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Retirement

5 Most Ideal Towns To Retire on $2,000 a Month

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 7 Reasons You Don’t Want To Retire in Florida

Retirement

These Are the 7 Reasons You Don't Want To Retire in Florida

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!