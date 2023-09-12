Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

5 Little Things Retirees Need to do to Boost Social Security

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Two women analyzing documents while sitting on a table in office.
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maximizing your Social Security benefits can have a significant impact on your financial well-being in retirement.

While the amount you receive in benefits is based on your lifetime earnings and the age at which you start claiming benefits, there are some little things that retirees can do to boost their Social Security income.

Check Your Earnings Record

Your Social Security benefits are based on your 35 highest-earning years, so it’s crucial to make sure your earnings record is accurate. Check your Social Security statement annually for any discrepancies or missing earnings, and correct any errors as soon as possible. You can check your Social Security statement online by creating a my Social Security account.

Delay Claiming Benefits

While you can start claiming Social Security benefits as early as age 62, your monthly benefit amount will be permanently reduced if you start claiming before your full retirement age (FRA). On the other hand, if you delay claiming benefits until after your FRA, your monthly benefit will increase by a certain percentage for each month you delay, up until age 70. Delaying benefits can result in a significantly higher monthly income, which can be especially valuable if you expect to live a long time.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Consider Your Spousal Benefits

If you are married or were previously married and the marriage lasted at least 10 years, you may be eligible for spousal benefits. The spousal benefit can be up to 50% of your spouse’s or ex-spouse’s benefit at their FRA. If your own benefit is lower than the spousal benefit, claiming the spousal benefit can increase your Social Security income.

Minimize Taxes on Social Security Benefits

While Social Security benefits are not fully taxable, up to 85% of your benefits can be subject to federal income taxes depending on your income level. To minimize taxes on your benefits, consider strategies such as converting traditional IRA assets to a Roth IRA, investing in tax-efficient mutual funds, or limiting withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

Work Part-Time

If you have not yet reached your FRA and have the option to work part-time, doing so can boost your Social Security benefits in two ways. First, the additional earnings may increase your average indexed monthly earnings, which could result in a higher benefit amount. Second, if you earn enough to offset the reduction in benefits due to claiming early, you can essentially get a higher benefit without having to delay claiming.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Remember, it’s important to consider your own financial situation, health, and life expectancy when making decisions about Social Security. Consult with a financial advisor or the Social Security Administration if you have any questions or need personalized advice.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Don’t Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Don't Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Your 2023 Tax Payments Could Be Affected by Program Changes

Social Security

Social Security: How Your 2023 Tax Payments Could Be Affected by Program Changes

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process — 12 New Allowances Considered

Social Security

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process -- 12 New Allowances Considered

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What’s the Best-Case Scenario for 2024 COLA Increase as of September 2023?

Social Security

Social Security: What's the Best-Case Scenario for 2024 COLA Increase as of September 2023?

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi's Social Security Check?

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 5 Areas That Impact Social Security Most — How To Use Them to Your Financial Advantage

Social Security

These Are the 5 Areas That Impact Social Security Most -- How To Use Them to Your Financial Advantage

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!